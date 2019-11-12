STEELE COUNTY – Upgrades – whether they are for a side dish at a restaurant, a new cell phone, or part of local infrastructure – generally are thought of as something good.
Recently, however, the citizens of Steele County received an upgrade that has been determined not only unnecessary, but entirely disruptive.
“The Union Pacific Railroad has been upgrading and change a whole bunch of highway crossings from Albert Lea all the way to St. Paul,” said Paul Sponholz, the assistant county engineer for Steele County. “One of these crossings was at 26th Street – and it just hasn’t been great.”
According to Sponholz, the railroad has a slight curve at this particular crossing – which is near the intersection of 26th and State Avenue just before the Straight River – and that Union Pacific is looking to increase the speed of the trains coming through. To do this, Sponholz described a superelevation technique where on rail on the track is about four inches higher than the other.
“It’s kind of like banking a turn on a highway,” Sponholz explained. “There is a 4% grade between the two rails.”
The result has been what some members of the public have described as a “Dukes of Hazard”-type ramp that seems to launch cars over the track, often resulting in vehicles bottoming out on the other side. This has led to the Steele County Highway Department receiving numerous phone calls from frustrated citizens, to which they have little resolution they can offer.
“We have asked the railroad what they can do about this and they basically said that it’s our issue,” an exasperated Sponholz stated. “Unfortunately, there is no way for us to fix the road without serious reconstructions.”
Sponholz added that the bridge that goes over the Straight River is too close to the railroad crossing for there to be a simple patch to this inconvenience, meaning the County would have to completely replace the bridge. There is also the option to build a bridge over the railroad track, which Sponholz said the Highway Department has conducted a study that shows positive results towards putting in an overpass at that location.
“Do you have $15 million in your back pocket?” Sponholz said, noting that both project possibilities are highly expensive. “The number of trains that go through there and the number of cars on the road there don’t justify that kind of money right now or even in the 20-year future.”
Based on an equation that the federal government uses to provide grant money towards crossing separations, Sponholz said that this particular crossing in Steele County may very well never qualify for federal grant money. The guidelines takes the number of trains a day at the crossing and multiplies by the traffic count, with a minimum in urban areas needing to exceed 1 million. Based on the most recent studies done by the County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crossing sees 11 trains and roughly 9,600 motorists – bringing the equation total to only 105,600.
“Even 20 years from now when we assume the 2% growth in rail traffic and MnDOT’s forecast for traffic levels we will only be at 310,000,” Sponholz said. “Still nowhere near where we’d need to be.”
Because there is very little the County can do at this time – and likely long into the foreseeable future – Sponholz said that they have erected signs that alert motorists of the rough crossing and upcoming bump, suggesting a speed limit of 15 miles-per-hour. Beyond that, he stated they have no other cards to play.
“The railroads have a certain amount of power that highway departments have no control over,” he added, stating that they have even reached out to various State departments for help to only come up empty handed. “There is just not much we can do about it.”
There is a 1-800 number that concern citizens can call for complaints and questions regarding railroad crossings. Sponholz stated that he believes the calls may just fall on deaf ears, but at this time it is the only option Steele Countians have. The number is 1-800-848-8715.
Union Pacific Railroad did not return a request for comment.