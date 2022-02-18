In an effort to show ongoing support for local law enforcement, a set of community service organizations continues to set aside time each year to highlight some of the area’s very best.
Friday morning, The Exchange Club of Steele County awarded Minnesota State Trooper Trevin Schwindel as the club’s Peace Officer of the Year. The club has been bestowing this award to a peace officer for several decades as part of their “Service in Community” program.
Randy Sobrack, board director for the club, said the committee decided to recognize someone from the Owatonna area this year, and after much thought and consideration, Schwindel was chosen to be awarded the title. He is the second award recipient from the Minnesota State Patrol. Others considered were from the Blooming Prairie Police Department and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.
Schwindel was a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard for 17 years and worked his way up to an E-7 Sergeant First Class. He joined the Minnesota State Patrol as a state trooper in 2018, and has already accomplished much in his relatively short career. He was initially assigned to the Mankato District before transferring to Rochester, and now serves at the Owatonna station, according to a recommendation letter submitted to the Exchange Club by Lt. Brian Buck.
“Trooper Schwindel exemplifies what the MN State Patrol stands for and represents our agency well,” Buck said in the letter. “He is committed to public service and I believe he is an excellent candidate for this nomination.”
For the previous three hiring processes, Schwindel has been a background investigator responsible for background checks of potential candidates, submitting detailed packets for each one to the training and development sector to determine if the candidate will continue on in the hiring process and ultimately become a state trooper.
He is also teaches driver’s education classes with the hope of educating young drivers on the importance of safety while behind the wheel and the potential consequences that could result from driving recklessly. Schwindel teaches State Police Academy cadets critical driving skills and seasoned troopers during their bi-annual training. Schwindel also trains troopers and cadets on conducting traffic stops, and assists in further developing their skills in navigating different traffic stop situations.
“Many officers were deserving of the award this year,” Sobrack said. “We felt Trevin embodied our mission of inspiring communities to be a better place to live, and wanted to recognize him for doing just that.”
The recognition of Peace Officer of the Year for the Exchange Club of Steele County is part of the program developed through the National Exchange Club to honor officers in the community who excel in their efforts to make the communities they serve better places to live. Other area Exchange Clubs honor first responders each year: the Moonlighters Exchange Club honors an Owatonna Police officer and the Owatonna Exchange Club honors a firefighter.