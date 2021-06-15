The city of Owatonna will be stepping up its regulations on dogs that could pose a threat to public safety, according to City Attorney Mark Walbran.
The Owatonna City Council completed the first reading of a proposed ordinance regulating dangerous dogs last week. The second and final reading of the ordinance will take place in July and then be adopted into the city code upon the council’s approval.
The city already has an ordinance on dangerous dogs, but the change would expand the city's ordinance to include potentially dangerous dogs as well. Walbran explained that cities are required by state law to enforce the state statute on dangerous dogs regardless of whether a city has adopted the statute as a local ordinance or not.
“We’ve been looking at adopting a dangerous dog ordinance for many years,” Walbran said, adding that the state provides the definition of both dangerous and potentially dangerous dogs. “What the state statute doesn’t really provide is expressed restrictions for potentially dangerous dogs other than placing a microchip for identification.”
According to the state statute, a potentially dangerous dog means any dog that, when unprovoked, inflicts bites on a human or domestic animal, chases or approaches a person – including a person on a bicycle or on any public or private property – in an apparent attitude of attack, or has a known propensity, tendency or disposition to attack unprovoked, causing injury or otherwise threatening the safety of humans or domestic animals.
The city's current dangerous dog ordinance refers to any dog that has, without provocation, inflicted substantial bodily harm on a human being, killed a domestic animal while off the owner’s property, or after notice to the owner that the dog is potentially dangerous the dog aggressively bites, attacks or endangers the safety of persons or domestic animals.
With the new proposed ordinance, Walbran said it places restrictions on potentially dangerous dogs that may be needed when merely implementing a microchip for identification is not sufficient. These restrictions include, but are not limited to, keeping the dog within an enclosure and making sure the dog is always on a leash when off the owner’s property – specifically when in city parks or on any city trail.
“These dogs are not so dangerous that they require the same restriction requirements of a dangerous dog, but they do need more than identification,” Walbran said.
According to Walbran, the ordinance is meant to be an “education tool” for dog owners within the city and that enforcement ideally will be done through notices. If an owner is not compliant with the restrictions, however, Walbran said they will be cited and could potentially face a criminal charge, which would be a misdemeanor.
For a dog to be deemed dangerous or potentially dangerous, a hearing panel will be formed of impartial persons, including at least one licensed veterinarian, to review and determine the validity of the declaration of the dog’s status.