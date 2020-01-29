OWATONNA — After a roughly four-month turnaround, Dollar General is preparing to open doors to Owatonna customers in February in the former location of the Family Video store on Oak Avenue.
In August, Family Video announced that it would be closing up its Owatonna location by the end of the month, ending an eight-year business within the community. Total Wireless and Sun Rise Grill and Halal Market — additional businesses that operated in the same building — also closed by the end of October.
In the same announcement, Family Video stated that Dollar General had signed a lease deal with the video store’s parent company to operate within the space. After the building was completely stripped of any and all evidence of the former businesses, work immediately began to paint, refurbish, and now stock the Dollar General business.
“We are tentatively set for our new store in Owatonna to soft open within the next week,” Angela Petkovic with the Dollar General Corporation said Wednesday. “But the ability to do so on that timelines may be subject to final store preparations.”
Petkovic added that because there is a possible fluctuation on the soft opening, the company is hesitant to give an exact date on when it might be.
“We don’t want our customers to think the store will be open on a certain date and time and have a bad first-time experience with Dollar General in our new location,” she added. “We have a grand opening celebration tentatively planned for Saturday, Feb, 15, to officially welcome the community to the new location.”
Petkovic added that the celebration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with free gift cards and giveaways for customers.
Dollar General sells name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationary, seasonal items, and basic clothing. Petkovic stated that “our customers are at the center of all that we do” and that the corporation seeks locations where it can offer customers an “easy and convenient shopping choice” that generally serves customers within a three- to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive.
“Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on merchandise as part of its mission of serving others,” Petkovic added. “We are deeply involved in the communities we serve and are ardent supporters of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants each year to nonprofit organizaations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store of distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. The foundation also supports individuals in the communities that have their stores who may be interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test, according to Petkovic.
More information on the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs can be found at dgliteracy.com.
According to Petkovic, Dollar General in Owatonna will employ approximately six to 10 employees depending on the individual needs of the store. Those interested can apply at DollarGeneral.com/careers.