OWATONNA — The Owatonna Public Schools’ board met Tuesday night to further discuss the design and construction of the city’s new high school, with representatives from Wold Architects and Engineers and district administrators on hand to delve further into what community input will look like going forward.
Paul Aplikowski, a partner at Wold, described for officials a system for user and community feedback that his group has applied in past projects. In an interview, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the district will likely stick closely to this plan going forward, with a few possible adjustments to tailor it more neatly to the Owatonna community.
“I think the process had been tried and true in other communities, so we’re probably going to stay fairly close to what’s recommended,” he said in the interview.
The method would include having a core group of about two dozen people that will work closely with Wold on a schematic design in the coming months. The focus for the make-up of this team will be on stakeholders who use the building on a regular basis, in this case, teachers, support staff, students and parents.
Elstad said he expects to publicly open up applications for this group next week. While priority will be given primarily to the future facility’s users, Elstad added that he also hopes to include a small, diverse group of community voices to reflect Owatonna as a whole. There will also be a number of more specialized user groups and broader channels for feedback from all residents as the project moves forward.
Elstad added that, after the core group begins to meet, minutes will be taken from each gathering and posted online for the public to review. He also noted that he imagines there will be some junctures in coming up with the schematic design where the team will open plans up for broader resident feedback.
Overall, the design process should take about a year, with the core group likely meeting every other week from early next 2020 until April, at which time their workload will lessen slightly. However, applying to be on the core group is a yearlong commitment and Elstad noted at the meeting that there’s a strict attendance requirement.
At the work session, Aplikowski broke the planning phase down into roughly three parts, saying Wold would likely have a polished design to show residents next summer.
He said the core group would work on a schematic design for three to four months, at which time Wold would take over more heavily and produce professional renderings of the team’s plan. After these are complete, he said he envisioned doing the technical drawings next fall, before putting the project out to bid a year from now.
Aplikowski also stressed that this core group should prioritize people who will use the space frequently — staff, students and parents.
“This group should be much more focused as stakeholders in the building,” he noted, adding, “It’s critical that they be representative of the whole community and not there to represent one specific interest group.”
He added that, in general, two dozen is a good number of people to serve on this committee. Outside of the core group, there will also be smaller user groups, who Elstad said will likely form and review the design a little bit further on in the process.
“We will do [a user group] for basically every space in the high school, plus potentially other stakeholder groups,” Aplikowski explained in an interview.
Among possible groups, he listed community education, Owatonna Parks and Recreation and senior citizens who may use the facilities.
Elstad added that department faculty, such as fine arts and music teachers, as well as coaching staff, might make up other user groups that can help hammer out the details and needs for specific parts of the facility.
“The core group is really going to be putting the schematic design together, and my understanding is that maybe six months down the road is when we’d start pulling in those user groups to get their unique perspective,” he explained.
When planning workforce development spaces and thinking about what classrooms and laboratories might look like down the line, Elstad added the district also plans to meet with local businesses to gain insight into designing those rooms.
Before the planning phase gets too far off the ground, Elstad said the district will also likely be hiring a construction manager within the next month. This means that, when the project goes to bid a year from now, the construction manager and the district can bid each element out separately, instead of awarding it in bulk to a general contractor who then may bring in all their own subcontractors.
While Elstad said the district always goes with the lowest bid, using a construction manager may still open up some of these contracts for local companies that could handle specific parts of the project.
“I’m very dedicated to making sure that we are keeping some of our local contractors in mind with a project like this. It keeps the money in our local economy, and I also think there’s a sense of pride with it,” Elstad explained.
While Aplikowski and Elstad will meet next week to finalize the design and planning structure they want to use going forward, Elstad said he doesn’t anticipate varying greatly from the plan presented Tuesday night.
Applications for the core group will likely be made available later next week through the district's website and social media, and be open for a couple of weeks thereafter. Elstad said they will be reviewed by the board, himself, the facilities committee and possibly a few high school administrators to ensure balanced stakeholder and community representation.
Residents can keep an eye out for updates on the district’s social media or online at www.owatonnaproud.org.