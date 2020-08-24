Under the leadership of a new president, Annette Duncan, United Way of Steele County is set to start their campaign and be transparent with the community.
The organization is offering a look at their organization's inner workings this week. They will host Zoom panels and meetings, which began Monday and will end Friday Aug. 28. The panels provide a space to engage with the community and have a conversation about topics such as education, health and income. Duncan hopes the kickoff will reengage the community.
“To let (the community) know all of the great work that United Way does all year round,” Duncan said. “Also to remind them why it's so important to give to United Way so that we can ensure that everyone in our community has access to the services that they need.”
The virtual kickoff replaces the traditional kickoff, which typically is held at the Steele County Fairgrounds. It’s a chance for United Way to make their pitch to the community and potential donors while sharing information about their partnerships.
Each meeting is only 30 minutes long and intentionally set over lunch time (12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.) to allow for more people to participate. Different panelists will give an overview of how United Way is helping them and the partnered agencies. Expert panelists will be able to respond to questions that were received from the community and explain why funding United Way is so important.
“They are on the front lines, they are the experts in the fields of education, health and income,” Duncan said.
This year’s funding goal is $800,000, according to Duncan. Funds raised from the campaign go back to the community through an allocation process that is completed in the spring. United Way allocates funds to its various partners, such as Community Pathways, Exchange Club center and Crisis Resource center, among other partners.
Throughout the year, United Way has special initiative projects that they work on, according to Duncan. This includes identifying gaps in their programs/services and working to address them.
“We understand especially in this COVID climate that some of the gaps that are there are more evident now and so really trying to stay on top of the needs of the community,” Duncan said. “Inclusion, equity and diversity are extremely important to us and everything that we do.”
Duncan is looking forward to hearing from the week’s panelists and seeing the engagement in the community. She also added that the meeting will be recorded with the intention of sharing it with those that were not able to make the meeting. However, Duncan still encourages people to participate now as there is still time to register.
“We are a very transparent organization and we want to make sure everybody knows that when they volunteer, when they donate, any engagement they have with United Way is making a difference to every member in this community,” she said.