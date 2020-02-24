OWATONNA — “It was a matter of inches,” Dan Feehan said as he recalled his narrow defeat to Rep. Jim Hagedorn in 2018 by less than half a percentage point.
“Life has a way of inches,” Feehan continued. “As someone who has been missed by bombs and bullets by only inches, I understand that. I believe that southern Minnesota lives by inches, too.”
In October, Feehan, a Democrat from North Mankato, announced that he would seek a rematch in Minnesota’s First Congressional District against Republican Hagedorn. Though the final count was only 1,315 votes in Hagedorn’s favor in 2018, in Steele County Hagedorn’s victory was double-digit, capturing 56% of Steele County’s voters. Despite those numbers, and perhaps even a little because of them, Feehan stated that he plans to pay special attention to this area.
“There are 21 counties and Steele County in particular is one that I want to make sure that we have an emphasis on our presence here,” Feehan explained. “It’s not to ask for your vote, but I hope to earn it along the way.”
On Friday, Feehan met with local business leaders in Owatonna for a listening session to hear directly from them “what’s working and what’s not.” Feehan reported that unsurprisingly the biggest issues he heard of during the intimate meeting were the impact of the workforce shortage and lack of affordable housing.
“It’s this frustration where at the local level people are really struggling to figure this out,” Feehan said about the far-reaching impact both these issues have locally, statewide, and nationally. “Owatonna is exceptional in its ability to innovate around this and try to think of ways to make it happen, but is a brokenness when it comes to both state government and in particular the federal government where those challenges are even harder to deal with.”
Feehan added that he did not hear childcare issues coupled with the workforce and housing issues in Owatonna, which is typically another highly mentioned concern by local leaders for their community, but that health care costs was also mentioned, specifically for local small businesses. He noted, however, that all of these issues are easily interconnected and have to each be tackled in order to get to the desired result: seeing southern Minnesota’s communities grow.
“There is room for growth in Owatonna. Owatonna has an incredible potential to expand, but demand is not enough,” Feehan stated. “The quality of life that you get here is a function of making sure that roads and bridges, infrastructure is great, and in the area around here there are certainly some challenges to it. It is a function of ensuring health care is more affordable, prescription drugs are more affordable, so that a workforce can fully participate and be a part of [the community]. So addressing something like affordable housing is about affordable housing directly, but it’s also every issue that it touches along the way.”
Touching on something that Feehan has been vocal about since announcing his campaign, the candidate has a direct plan for tackling the influence “dark money” has on politics, stating that how someone in Congress can help their constituents starts with what they cannot be under the influence of.
“The reason the status quo of why things are the way they are is it tends to be very specific corporate special interests that drive the status quo,” said Feehan. “They protect it and they reinforce it and they tend to be out of Washington, D.C. The reason I don’t take corporate-backed money is because of that influence. It sounds a little counter-intuitive, but the way to change someone is at least not be succumbed to the way things are right now.”
Feehan expanded that he doesn’t want to give large corporations — specifically ones that do not even have a presence in his district — the power of influence of him and his decision-making. He admits that both Democrats and Republicans currently in Congress are under that influence, which can make the job of representing the people that much harder.
“Because I don’t take that money we are in a place to have our integrity and in a place to be an independent voice,” he added.
In addition, Feehan said that his job as a representative of southern Minnesota would be to bring the lens of his constituents to the national level. He explained that a large amount of federal policies largely impact bigger cities, which while that can be great in some situations Feehan says is very much at odds with most of the first district.
“The whole point to serving in Washington is to have relationships like these that you can turn back to,” Feehan explained. “A representative gets there and they either have relationships to rely on and say, ‘Hey, how does this impact you? What changes do you need to see made?’ or you don’t. And when you don’t, it’s not like nothing happens. Influences fill the gap. Those influences are Washington, D.C., they are special interest groups, and they are ones that frankly aren’t in the shared interest of southern Minnesota.”
“We campaign how we want to govern and the way to do that is build relationships,” he continued. “The motto of this campaign is, ‘People First.’”
Feehan said that he hopes to make many visits to Owatonna during his campaign, emphasizing that he wants there to be one-degree of separation so that everyone has either met him or knows someone who has.
“I don’t care if you see yourself as a Democrat, a Republican, or independent – this is an inclusive campaign that will put people first,” Feehan said. “In this era of hyper-partisanship in which we like to label everyone, there are a lot people in southern Minnesota who don’t like those labels. They think of themselves as mother, father, son, daughter, small business owner, coach. They have an identity that doesn’t start with a political label.
“I think there is a credibility that people here value who somebody is and that they’re going to fight for them. That’s the mentality of who I am, it is what raised me, it’s how I’ve lived my career as a soldier and teacher and working with others. It’s what ultimately gets things done at the end of the day. It’s a little bit of sanity in a chaotic time politically.”