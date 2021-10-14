The Student Council at the Owatonna Middle School is getting a slight makeover this year, thanks in part to the SOAR program.
Generally, students are either nominated or apply for a position on the council. However, this year advisors decided to take a different approach and currently have a student council of 55 members. Students take a vote and elect 8-12 of their peers to take on these leadership roles.
"Last year was eye-opening for a lot of reasons," Student Council Advisor Andrew Malo said. "We wanted to make things more equitable and be creative in ways we provide opportunities to the students."
Malo and his co-advisor, Shannon Prostrollo, realized many kids were interested in participating on the student council. Still, they couldn't commit to the before or after school council meetings for reasons such as bus schedules, extracurriculars and home life.
"The inspiration behind changing things this year aligned with the SOAR program," Malo said. "If we can provide this time to intervene academically for students, why not also have it be an opportunity for students who want to get involved as leaders?"
SOAR — Skills, Organization, Accountability, and Responsibility — is an intervention and enrichment program that has been built into the school day for students. There are two sessions at the beginning of every other Wednesday that run for 36 minutes.
Students can be assigned an intervention time to practice skills they had trouble grasping in courses over the previous days. They can retest on skills, complete homework, or (as the school calls it) practice.
Students who are not pulled into an intervention period may choose an enrichment program. This has also become a time for advisors to host the student council meetings.
To apply for the student council, the students must create a video including their candidate statements and answering questions developed by the advisors explaining why they think they would make a good candidate. The student must also have at least two adults speak their praises and offer their thoughts on what qualities would make them the right addition to the council.
Malo was excited that all 55 students who completed the application process were asked to be part of the council. This is his fifth year teaching and fourth as an advisor.
"I love kids and love when they feel empowered to do amazing things," Malo explained. "As someone who did student council as a student - there were parts [of the student council] I wanted to make sure are still happening and get involved in changing the parts we could do better."
Expanding the council
Having a more open enrollment is one of the aspects of the student council that Malo thought could use a change. Having such a large council has brought up ideas and opportunities for students that would not have been an option if the number of members was as limited as they have been in the past.
Because there is such a large group, Malo and Prostrollo decided to have the council members elect their peers for leadership roles such as president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer.
They were also able to add a new "student voice committee" within the council. This group is elected to work directly with the student body to bring the ideas of their peers into the council meetings for discussion. These can be anywhere from activity and fundraising ideas to suggestions or concerns within the student body.
Additionally, they have added student representatives to attend the Husky Pride committee meetings. This committee is made of volunteer teachers and other faculty at the middle school that organizes Husky Pride day and are involved in the PAW program.
"We thought it would be great to bridge that gap and bring in a student rep so that the faculty and students could capitalize on the opportunity and collaborate with each other," Malo said.
Most members of this year's student council got together in September to meet, run team-building exercises, and assist in cleaning up Mineral Springs Park.
The council collaborates with Parks and Rec and the Adopt-a-Park program, where they monthly cleanup efforts at Mineral Springs.
Malo and Prostrollo make themselves available as resources but want to ensure that the council is student-led.
Malo said the students are currently working on an activity night planned for November. They'd like to turn one of the gymnasiums into a roller skating rink. They are also making strides in improving the school store.