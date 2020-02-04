WASECA — Bail has been set at $3 million for a Waseca man accused of shooting and gravely injuring a Waseca police officer in an exchange of gunfire in January.
Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, appeared in Waseca County District Court Tuesday afternoon for a bail hearing on two different counts.
The courtroom was filled with police officers from all over, sheriff's deputies, EMTs, fire department, numerous Waseca County staff and Officer Arik Matson supporters while the bail hearing was being presented.
The bail hearing was regarding two current charges in the county of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer and a potential methamphetamine lab that were presented by County Attorney Rachel Cornelius.
Before she made her requests for bail Cornelius gave her opening statement about Janovsky stating why bail should be set at.
She requested on behalf of the state a $3 million bail be set with no conditions and $2 million with conditions for the charge of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer.
Some of the conditions listed for Janovsky were no contact with Arik Matson or his family, no contact with two other specific people, along with no contact with any members of the Waseca Police Department. He is to say away from bars and liquor stores as well as drugs and alcohol, he is to make all court appearances, be law abiding, can’t possess a gun, ammunition or explosives, is not to leave Minnesota, wear an ankle monitor and numerous other conditions.
On the charge of the methamphetamine lab Cornelius presented a $500,000 bail with no conditions or a $250,000 bail with conditions similar to the first bail with conditions request.
Janovsky entered the courtroom in a wheelchair with his public defender Dawn Johnson and an associate. After Cornelius presented her bail terms his counsel stated they would reserve the bail argument until after June 4 when he finishes his current prison sentence for a robbery charge.
He was committed in January 2017 for first-degree burglary of a home in Otter Tail County. While Janovsky’s sentence was five years, he received credit for time spent in custody pending sentencing and was then let out per state guidelines to finish the final third of his time at home under supervision.
In a previous WCN article the Minnesota Department of Corrections stated, the Dec. 13 search warrant was issued after Janovsky was believed to have violated the terms of his supervision, which include refraining from use or possession of mind-altering substances.
According to a previous WCN article a warrant for the search was issued after Janovsky’s corrections agent, BethAnn Wolff, and Officer Jacob Kaplan of the Waseca Police Department found methamphetamine paraphernalia in plain view while attempting to visit with Janovsky for a probation check. In a criminal complaint filed Dec. 27, Kaplan is said to have suspected Janovsky fled the scene upon their arrival.
After he was suspected to have fled the scene he was found in the backyards of Waseca residents who called him in. This was when he shot Matson in the head on Jan. 26, who was then airlifted to North Memorial and has since had procedures to remove bone fragments, drain cerebrospinal fluid and repair fractures in his skull and face.
Janovsky's next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.