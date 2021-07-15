Years of planning are taking shape at Farmamerica, the state's agricultural interpretive center. On Thursday, Executive Director Jessica Rollins announced the public phrase of its capital campaign, Rooted and Growing.
Farmamerica has already raised more than half of the $850,000 it needs to complete renovations at the center just west of Waseca. With funds provided by a variety of associations and individuals, plans are to update the experience and allow the site to educate visitors about agriculture through sensory experiences, hands-on activities, educational programs and family events. The improvements are intended to allow Farmamerica to double the number of visitors to more than 20,000 each year.
"You can help us bring the next stage of this project to life. You can help us build the Agriculture Around You Discovery Center so it can be open to the public in 2022." said Rollins. "You can donate today so that thousands of visitors each year, young and old, can better understand the story of agriculture today and its possibilities for the future."
With plans to improve learning and interactivity, Farmamerica is working to ensure a more informed generation of guests. "This campaign is about moving forward as we make this experience accessible to more people and revitalize this hidden gem of a program." Farmamerica board member Jeanne Popp said.
With the funds raised to this point, renovations to the Farmamerica lobby are already underway and with a plan for the remainder of capital raised in this campaign to be used for the the installation of interactive displays and experiences, new engaging programs to connect people year-round with agriculture in their everyday lives, exhibits in the feed mill classroom and an inclusive playground on site.
Farmamerica board member Julie Tesch noted how exciting it was to see the traditional museum experience evolve into something more, "It's fun to see the progress as we create a much more interactive experience for visitors."
Rollins noted during the announcement, "Through extensive groundwork at the state capital, we will receive an additional $250,000 in 2022 from the state of Minnesota. So, thank you, to all Minnesota taxpayers, because we recognize this is your hard-earned money also helping Farmamerica move forward."
Farmamerica's goal is to connect people with the evolution of agriculture by being Minnesota’s center for agricultural interpretation. The organization has stated that as part of their mission they hope to educate people on how agriculture has shaped Minnesota and continues to be a driving factor in the economy that has a rich history.
"What a great improvement for the state of Minnesota and the agricultural center," said Farmamerica board member Dan Hoffman.
It's clear that the team at Farmamerica intends to continue to improve and create a welcoming environment for a new generation, allowing Minnesotans to know how the food purchased at a grocery store got there and who the men and women who produce it are.
"We hope to make sure we present modern agriculture to the consumers," said area farmer Scott Singlestad.
Added board member Vicky Singlestad, "We look forward to informing the public of where their food comes from. Farmamerica gives them answers to how local farms produce food and how our store shelves stay stocked."
"Let’s continue to rally together, to be proud of our Minnesota farmers and the thousands of workers whose jobs rely on them," said Rollins, "Now is the time to contribute to a cause that will help others personally connect with the importance of agriculture and excite them about the future of agriculture."
Farmamerica was established by the Minnesota legislature in 1978 to preserve, celebrate and promote the state’s rich connection to agriculture.