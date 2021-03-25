A project that has been more than three years in the making is scheduled to become a reality this summer after a seven-month hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the We All Play Committee and Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department happily announced that construction on the inclusive playground will begin in April and the miracle field construction will begin in May, both in Manthey Park. Walkway and trail work is scheduled to begin in early June and the entire project is slated to be finished shortly after.
In 2017, local mothers Amanda Gislason and Missy Ahrens, who both have children with Down syndrome, began openly discussing that the Owatonna community is desperately missing an inclusive area allowing children of all abilities to play together. The two instantly began advocating for the construction of both a miracle field and an inclusive playground at Manthey, kicking off the fundraiser the community now knows as We All Play. To date, the committee has raised more than $1 million through grants, business collaborations, and individual donations from the community.
The project was originally scheduled to begin construction in August 2020, but, due to complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, was put on hold until further notice. Though the decision to postpone was both difficult and emotional, the mothers agreed that it was the right thing to do until it was safe for the community to come together again.
Gislason said the pandemic has shown the group even more how necessary the project is for the community.
“The past year has been a struggle for so many and especially for our kids with special needs,” Gislason said. “The opening of this playground will be the celebration we all deserve and need.”
Though the project was put on hold, donations for the playground and field continued to funnel in from the community. When it was first postponed, funds were sitting at roughly $850,000, with a total fundraising goal of $1.15 million. As of Thursday morning, Gislason said they were only $30,000 away from that goal which would enable them to have “everything we have dreamed of” at the playground.
“This project has been completely a work of heart,” Gislason said. “We have put our hearts and souls into making this a reality and while doing that we have seen our community come together and put their hearts and souls into this project as well.”