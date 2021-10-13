Owatonna Public School has resumed the popular Coffee and Conversation events with Superintendent Jeff Elstad in person this week.
COVID-19, social media, student and staff mental health, and construction of the new Owatonna High School were hot topics that paired with the hot coffee for the first session back Wednesday morning.
The series began as a way for the community to meet and connect with Elstad in a relaxed setting to discuss the happenings throughout the district. These talks were exceedingly popular during the time surrounding the high school bond referendum.
The meetings were held virtually a few times. Still, Elstad and other school board and administration members are excited to be bringing the series back in person to keep the community updated on what is happening with COVID-19 in the district, general school happenings, and updates on the construction of the new high school.
"It's a great opportunity to engage in conversation with people. I enjoyed it when we started doing these around the bond referendum," Elstad said. "I enjoy giving updates on what we're doing in the district, and having the community members be able to ask follow-up questions is great."
The Wednesday meeting was tight because Elstad needed to substitute teach for a second grade class and then to the high school in the afternoon.
"We're short of staff in the district right now," Elstad said. "The administration has agreed that it's all hands on deck and principals, and everyone is stepping in to help where they can."
Elstad mentioned the lack of substitute teachers in the district, approximately 20-25 less than before the pandemic.
COVID-19 updates
The district updates the COVID-19 tracker each day. As of Wednesday, the positive rate throughout the district was 0.29%. Elstad also mentioned that saliva tests are available voluntarily for students and staff should they feel the need to test after a possible exposure.
One parent in attendance asked about the frequent amount of emails she was receiving regarding possible exposure of her children in the district.
Elstad answered that during the beginning of the pandemic, there were resources in place to get detailed reports of contact tracing. Such resources have gone away, and any reports now come from the Minnesota Department of Health. He stressed that the administration in the schools is "overshooting" the notifications because students at the secondary level specifically are more challenging to narrow down who may have been exposed. Elstad said it's a matter of being transparent about the positive cases and keeping parents informed.
Elstad also spoke about several impacts in the district that the community should be aware of. Most schools in the district have seen many students struggling to re-engage in the in-person learning environment. Many students have not had a whole week of in-person school in 18 months.
"For [the middle school age group], time together and relationships are one of the most important things they have," Elstad said. "When you are away for that length of time, they have to relearn what it's like to come back together again."
Mental health resources
With the COVID-19 pandemic, many kids have gotten in tiffs over social media, and fighting has occurred, mental health has suffered in students and staff alike. Several factors have led to mental health becoming a focal point and a priority for all.
"That's why we want to keep the focus on making sure everyone is OK." Elstad said. "We have to check in on one another, and it concerns me."
Throughout the district, there are 25 mental health professionals in the schools. School psychologists, counselors, social workers, and partnerships with Fernbrook are available to focus on mental health on varying levels, depending on the needs of individuals.
A look at the new school
The district also launched a page on the website for monthly updates on what is happening with the construction of the new Owatonna High School. Projects that are currently happening and what is coming next will be available for the public. The page also includes a photo and drone video updates and a time-lapse of the project.
Elstad was excited to announce that the project is currently running about a month ahead of schedule. He hopes that the school's exterior will be completed by this time next year, and the interior will be the focus.
The existing high school task force is still taking applications until Friday, Oct. 15. There are currently around 50 applicants. 20-25 applicants will be chosen to participate in the task force. Three students have expressed interest in joining the task force, which Elstad was excited to see students wanting to get involved in the community.
Updates on the new high school and the application for the task force can be found at https://www.isd761.org/our-district/new-high-school-redirect/new-high-school