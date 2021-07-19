People were ready to party for a cause Saturday night as the Steele County Fairgrounds was filled to the rim for a good cause.
Raise the Roof was a free event aimed at raising funds for the Community Pathways of Steele County capital campaign. The campaign will allow the organization to double the size of its current facility as well as provide space for two other local nonprofits to permanently relocate: Let’s Smile, Inc. and Steele County Transitional Housing.
Featuring popular local food trucks and musicians, the highlight of the event was the special beer made by brewers Terrence Flynn of Foremost Brewing Cooperative and Mark Sebring of Mineral Springs Brewery. Roughly 15.5 gallons of the “Pathways Pilsner” was donated for the event, with all proceeds made from the sales of the beer going directly to the capital campaign. According to Sebring, the event sold nearly six kegs’ worth of beer.
The event itself was free to attend, but free-will donations were taken inside the beer gardens and the jars continued to fill with cash and checks throughout the night.
Representatives from each of the nonprofits were overwhelmed with the amount of support shown during the event. Community Pathways Co-Executive Directors Nancy Ness and Maureen Schlobohm said it was proof that they are lucky to be part of a community like Steele County.
Food trucks featured at the event included El Rey Del Taco and Minnesota’s Original Brat Dogs. Bands that took the stage to entertain the crowd were No. Coast and Steel Canyon.