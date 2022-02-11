Middle school years can commonly be tough for children — some struggle with self-esteem issues, peer pressure and academic pressure, while others struggle to cope with disappointment, rejection and fear.
Enter Youth Frontiers, a company out of the Twin Cities area that does programs for students of all ages to inspire them to be courageous, live with kindness and respect, and to “live lives of character.” Each program offered through Youth Frontiers is geared toward a specific age group.
On Thursday and Friday, two groups of seventh grade students at the Owatonna Middle School participated in the “Courage Retreat” put on by two program facilitators at Youth Frontiers.
“The goal is to empower the kids to be themselves and take positive risks that make a healthy difference for themselves and their friends and families,” said Katie Haberman, language arts teacher at the middle school. “At the end, they take a pledge to act with courage and do something they haven’t done before.”
Throughout the day, kids participated in several character building activities as a large group, as well as in smaller ones. The small groups were facilitated by high school students from the National Honor Society and LINK Crew, according to Haberman.
“We are so lucky to have the high schoolers here to volunteer their time to lead the small groups,” Haberman said. “We have more volunteers this year than ever before, so that is really cool to see.”
Youth Frontiers staff keep the energy high and fun with music and dancing while they encourage the students to step out of their comfort zones to play, laugh and connect with each other. The staff also shared some of their personal stories around being courageous, and encouraging students to make a difference within their own schools.
Sean Donovan, one of the program facilitators present at the retreat, participated in a Youth Frontiers program while he was in school. He said it made such an impact on him and his feelings of self worth that he aspired to work with the company one day. And he did.
“Being young in a world with social media and online bullying and peer pressure is hard, and it's not getting easier,” Donovan said. “I wanted to make a difference in kids, and I think that’s what I’m doing.”
Three times throughout the day, the students gathered in their small groups, which was led by one of the high school students, to discuss what they learned in the previous large group activity. Following one of the small groups, each group chose one student to showcase one of their talents. This encouraged them to be courageous and step out of their comfort zone and into the center of attention for a small portion of the retreat.
At the end of the retreat, students had the opportunity to stand up and share their thoughts on their experience throughout the day. One student commented on how much fun he had, and stated he had gained some confidence and felt he had learned to be brave. Collectively, the students committed to acting with courage to stand up for themselves and their peers in order to make their school a better place. Some students also commented on how they were able to interact with fellow classmates they hadn’t spent much time with before, and it deepened their relationships and assisted in the breakdown of some social barriers.