Owatonna High School students have started a new organization intended to uplift, inspire and support girls. The Girls United Owatonna chapter is actually one of nine chapters across Minnesota high schools.
The nonprofit club began after Jessica Melnik of Hopkins High School experienced gender inequality in her science classroom. She soon started organizing small group meetings with other girls to discuss gender discrimination, gender inequality and support one another. It wasn’t long before the club expanded to other schools, with its vision to empower and inspire the next generation of young women.
While the Owatonna chapter only started meeting just a few weeks ago Co-presidents Lileigh Nguyen and Logan Norrid say participation is high and things are going very well. Right now the Owatonna chapter has about 50 girls in the club and over 100 followers on Instagram.
“It's actually going really well for our first year,” Nguyen said.
The Owatonna chapter got its start after Norrid, who used to live in Minnetonka, saw some of her old friends post about their chapter on Instagram. With her interest in building a chapter in Owatonna, Norrid reached out to Girl United to inquire more. After finding out that several other chapters were in the works, Norrid texted Nguyen immediately asking her to help with the organization as the two sophomores both shared similar values when it came to women’s empowerment.
Organizing during a pandemic means spending quite a bit of time on Zoom and other virtual communication platforms like GroupMe, a group messaging app. The app allows members of the Owatonna Girls United group to connect with one another, support each other and create a safe space to share their struggles and lean on one another.
“It just became a whole positive group chat,” Norrid said. “You feel comfortable texting in it. Sometimes when you're in a group chat you feel nervous to text in it, but all of these girls are open in the group chat and there is no judgement.”
So far the organization has met a few times through video conferencing on select Wednesdays. Most of the students involved are sophomores and juniors, Nguyen says, adding that participation from the younger freshman class and news students has been promising and exciting for the organization's future. A younger group of students joining will help ensure that the club outlasts Norrid and Nguyen’s time at Owatonna High School.
The girls plan to work with middle school students and girls of all ages, according to advisor Tara Lammers.
“I am very honored to work with these girls,” Lammers said. “I'm really excited to see where this goes.”
Praising the group’s efforts for inclusivity, Lammers highlights the fact that many of the girls are also heavily involved in school, come from diverse backgrounds and have their own unique struggles.
“The girls are really trying to empower everyone to be a group and try not to fight their battles alone,” Lammers said.
The group has plans to discuss and address a number of social issues and gender based topics such as the tampon tax, women in sports and much more. Their latest activity includes raising money to donate to the local women and children’s shelter -- Rachel’s Light. The shelter was selected as the donation recipient because of the group's shared values of supporting women. After video conferencing and brainstorming for nearly an hour and half the girls launched their sock snowman fundraising crafting kit.
“Our goal for the whole two weeks that we were going to fundraise was 150, I think we already surpassed 300 in a couple of days, which is great,” Nguyen said.
The fundraiser will go until the beginning of winter break which begins Dec. 24. For $5 a person can get all of the materials needed to take part in the crafty activity. Simply message the group on Instagram (@ohs.girlsunitedmn) to organize the order.
Like most of us, Nguyen and Norrid look forward to the pandemic's end and being able to one day meet all of the members in person. For now the girls plan to continue to host new activities and discuss women’s issues. They also plan to host more in-person fundraisers in the future.
“My personal goals, hopes and dreams for this (club) is that it just outlasts us and that it becomes something greater than ourselves,” Norrid said. “I think it would be amazing if everyone at Owatonna High School just realizes that ‘hey women are pretty cool’ and that they just understand the challenges of being a woman.”