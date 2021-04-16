In the Little Theatre of Owatonna’s latest play “The Gin Game,” a few rounds of the popular card game can be interpreted as a metaphor for life.
The play is about two older folks who are residents at a nursing home, both lonely and very unhappy about being in a home. Fonsia Dorsey, played by Kristin Sellentine, has just arrived at the nursing home, where she meets current resident Weller Martin (Bill Wood). They strike up a conversation and decide to play a running game of gin rummy. Despite Dorsey being new to the game, she continues to win, frustrating Martin, an experienced player. Throughout the game, the two engage in conversations about their families and life outside of the nursing home, but the conversations increasingly become a battle as they weaponize their secrets against each other.
“I think the game becomes almost a metaphor for life, that they are struggling with all sorts of things, dealing with aging and dealing with money problems and dealing with personality issues,” said director Jeffrey Jackson. “So it unfolds, it’s at times very funny, at times very serious.”
Wood and Sellentine are the only actors throughout the entire 90-minute long play, requiring them to learn a lot of dialogue. While remembering her lines usually comes easily, Sellentine said the difficult part is knowing when to pick up or lay down the cards throughout the dialogue. Wood agrees, adding that during the audition he knew it would be a challenge.
“We have to make the audience think that we’re playing a gin game,” Wood said.
Although Wood has been involved in nearly 20 plays, nothing has come close to the amount of lines as “The Gin Game.”