An Owatonna man has been sentenced to supervised probation for his part in a January vehicle accident in Blooming Prairie that resulted in one man being injured.
Jordan Michael Wiuff, 31, was sentenced Monday by Judge Joseph Bueltel to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty in June to driving a vehicle while impaired. He was originally charged on Jan. 6 with two counts of felony criminal vehicular operation that resulted in substantial bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol. The first count was dismissed per a plea agreement with prosecutors.
According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 5 two vehicles collided in Blooming Prairie along Highway Avenue. Wiuff approached a Blooming Prairie officer on the scene after the driver of the second vehicle was extricated and treated by EMTs. Wiuff told the officer he had gone over the center line, but felt the other vehicle had overcorrected.
Wiuff was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after failing two field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn at the Owatonna Hospital per a search warrant and the sample was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.
The BCA report revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.210, almost three times the legal limit.
As a part of his probation, Wiuff is prohibited from using alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without prescription, is prohibited from entering bars or liquor stores, and must successfully complete intensive outpatient treatment. He is also ineligible to vote until he is discharged from probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition or explosives.