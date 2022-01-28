Hands-on experience is a crucial part of learning, and perhaps no industry understands that better than law enforcement.
Owatonna Middle School students were recently able to put on their CSI hats as they traveled to the former Bubba’s Bar in downtown to solve a mock crime for their forensic science class.
Ben Miller has been teaching the Forensics 1 course for multiple years, which allows students to explore key topics in forensic science. The students learn procedures and principles of crime scene investigation, fingerprinting, blood detection and analysis of evidence. Forensics 2 was added as an elective class last year, which dives deeper into forensic science and explores additional topics and careers such as anthropology, forensic psychology, ballistics, arson, entomology, handwriting analysis, DNA and more.
Each semester, to conclude the class, the Owatonna Police Department assists in constructing a mock crime scene to allow the students to demonstrate their knowledge of what they learned during the course and go through the process of collecting evidence at a "real" crime scene.
“It’s a great way for students to showcase the skills and knowledge they’ve been practicing all semester, “ Miller said. “I think the crime scene is also a great opportunity for students and the OPD to build relationships and make positive memories together.”
Nicole Rhodes, who currently teaches the Forensics 2 class, said the class is a passion of hers and she loves sharing and talking about it.
“I think it’s important to show students how real world crimes are analyzed, which can be very different from what they see on TV,” Rhodes said. “I am incredibly thankful we’ve built this partnership with the OPD to provide such a memorable and relevant class.”
Detective Steve Bowman, who is one of the school district’s resource officers, got involved with the crime scene project with the forensics class students for the first time this year. He said it was fun and interesting to see the kids want to get involved and get hands-on experience with various collection techniques real officers and forensic experts would use.
The students came in on teams and were able to process evidence in two different crime scene scenarios, Bowman said. He and Detective Derrik Quinlan used the Bubba’s Bar location to make it appear like an apartment and used a vehicle at a different location. The students also witnessed a demonstration on how trajectory rods work and a luminol demonstration.
“They got to see how a lot of that stuff works,” Bowman said. “It’s good exposure for them, and it was great to hear the feedback from the students and teachers. It was a lot of fun.”
Following the final project, the teachers conducted a student survey to hear thoughts about the class as a whole.
One student said the class is "absolutely amazing because we learned and experienced so many things. It was really fun to learn about how the CSI solves crimes and the final crime scene was so cool.”
Another student reported they wished they had been introduced to the class and subject sooner because they absolutely loved the experience, and many of them said they would recommend taking the class to their friends.
"This forensics class was fun and challenging," one response reads. "We got to do fun labs and activities and learned new things that we have never heard before. I would keep taking this class because I had a great time and really enjoyed it."