The results for the local Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count are in for Owatonna and Faribault.
The Owatonna area surpassed its goal of recruiting over 100 participants, according to Darryl Hill, the Owatonna CBC organizer, breaking the record for most participants since the start of the Owatonna area in 1972. The 2020 single day count drew in 117 citizen scientists who counted a total of 7,777 birds of 39 different species.
The Owatonna count takes place in a 15-mile diameter circle with Havana Township at its center. Hill reported that 108 feeder counters and nine field counters spent a total of 300 hours counting this year, with 24 people participating for the first time.
This year’s total is significantly higher than the average tally at 4,603, due in part to the available and open water, Hill pointed out. On Dec. 19, the day of the count, Lake Kohlmier was not frozen, thus a large number of Canada geese (4,658 total) and mallards (282 total). Over the course of 49 years the Owatonna circle has identified 107 different species, the 2020 survey did not add any new species to that total.
Hill noted in the annual report that the number of prairie birds “were way down” with 18 American tree sparrows and zero Lapland longspurs, horned larks and snow buntings counted. Game birds included fewer ring-necked pheasants (26) and wild turkeys (50). Contrastingly, the Owatonna circle saw more Northern cardinals (202), chipping sparrows (3), Canada geese and mallards this year.
The Audubon Society CBC includes over 2,000 counts around the world and is conducted between the dates of Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 every year. The survey data helps track bird migration, expansion of species, changes in bird population and gives scientists a glimpse at climate change’s impact. Information from the worldwide count allows ornithologists and conservation biologists to better understand the status of birds.
“Now all of these birds listed get turned in year after year after year, it goes into a scientific study, a database, and so they can watch trends of bird populations and birds are indicators of the health of the environment,” longtime Owatonna birder Gary W. Johnson said.
Veteran counters Johnson and his wife, Leanne Alt, have noticed a drop in certain bird populations, blaming environmental factors and loss of wildlife habitat. A study by Science Magazine, notes a decline of nearly 3 billion North American birds, or 29%, since the 1970s as a result of human activity. The study also notes that even birds once considered common and widespread are also decreasing. These decreases could influence important aspects of the food web and the overall ecosystem.
According to the U.S. North American Bird Conservation Initiative, just 15 species of “common birds” (meadowlarks, juncos, blackbirds and swallows) account for more than two-thirds of the total loss in native bird populations. Forest birds have experienced a 22% decline since 1970, shorebirds with a decline of 37% and grassland birds with the greatest loss at 53%.
“(Birds) are telling us by the virtue of their massive losses that there are problems out there in our environment, which ultimately affect humans as well,” Johnson said.
Birds support ecosystems by spreading seeds, pollination and maintaining pests, they also benefit the economy with 47 million people spending $9.3 billion each year on bird-related activities in the U.S., according to the Science study. Despite the decline, there is still some hope.
“Population declines can be reversed, as evidenced by the exceptional recovery of waterfowl populations under adaptive harvest management and the associated allocation of billions of dollars devoted to wetland protection and restoration, providing a model for proactive conservation in other widespread native habitats such as grasslands,” the study said.
Much of these conservation issues have been discovered with the help of citizen science projects like the Audubon’s CBC, which relies on local people getting involved.
The Faribault CBC counted 59 species, with help from 43 field counters and 35 feederwatchers. According to the report, feeder watchers spent 126.5 hours counting. Faribault organizer Penny Hillemann said a few new people participated in the count this year, but participation numbers remained relatively the same.
The most spotted bird was the Canada goose with a total of 11,726 individual birds counted. The other top birds counted include European starlings (2,391 individuals), mallards (1,214 individuals), American crows (659 individuals) and house sparrows (616 individuals).
Unusual species spotted in the Faribault area and around this time of year include:
- Varied thrush
- Carolina wren
- Turkey vulture
- White-winged crossbills
- Snow goose
- Pied-billed grebe
- Rusty blackbird
Hillemann notes it is possible that the statewide compiler might not be satisfied with the documentation provided for these less common birds.