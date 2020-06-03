With Owatonna High School planning a socially distanced celebration for its graduates on Sunday, both the school district and local businesses are finding ways to support this year’s seniors — and encouraging community members to get involved if they can do so safely.
On Sunday evening after the ceremony, Principal Kory Kath has asked residents to turn on their porch and outdoor lights in honor of the class of 2020. Throughout distance learning, turning the lights on at high schools and football fields across the state has been used by districts to show that they’re thinking about students from afar.
This weekend, the high school football field will again be lit up — along with the front of the building, itself — from 9:30 to 9:50 p.m. Sunday. In addition to turning on house lights, students and community members will also be able to drive by and see the school’s display.
“We want to make sure that students know and recognize the bright future that’s ahead of them,” said Kath, of the reason behind the lights. “If people know a graduating senior in their neighborhood … take that opportunity to congratulate them.”
While the community is asked to show its support Sunday evening, due to capacity and social distancing guidelines, a 2 p.m. parking lot ceremony earlier in the day will be open only to students and their loved ones — with a limit of one car per family. Those gathered will listen to commencement speeches broadcast through their car radios at the Federated Insurance A.T. Annexstad Building lot.
Earlier in the day, the district will have a drive-through set up at the fairgrounds where students can pull in, go to one of four stages and get a professionally-taken photo of them being presented with their diploma. “We will definitely be following all of the social distancing rules, the person handing the diploma will wear gloves and make sure they are protected,” added Kath.
Ahead of the weekend, community members can also come out to downtown Friday night for the “Cruise Main!” event, hosted by the Steele County Safe & Drug Free Coalition. Andi Arnold, director of community engagement for the coalition, said businesses have been asked to make signs and decorate their storefronts in honor of the class of 2020. Residents are also encouraged to make signs and watch from the boulevard. This year’s seniors have been asked to decorate their own cars, if they wish, and drive through downtown starting at 7 p.m.
“They’ll circle around Central Park — it’s not like a parade where we’re going down a specific route, it’s just how it was back in the day,” said Arnold. “You’re driving around and saying hello to people, as opposed to hanging out in a group setting.”
Arnold and public health officials will hand out masks, and people are asked to stay at least 6 feet apart from others not in their household as they come downtown to hold signs or watch the drivers.