OWATONNA — Lend us your ears as we tell you about Owatonna’s corniest event that is sure to shuck and a-maize you.
Hosted by the Owatonna Early Edition Rotary Club, the annual Corn Feed has continued to grow huskier throughout the years. As the club prepares for the Tuesday event, volunteers are getting stalked up on supplies.
“We hope we’re ready,” laughed Jason Eyberg with just a kernel of anxiousness on Monday. “We’re on pace to meet our similar numbers to what we’ve seen in the past — at least it’s looking that way.”
According to Eyberg, who has been the chair of the Corn Feed even for the last seven years, the event has served up to 800 meals each year. He expected that a little more than half of those meals will be delivered.
“We deliver orders of five or more for free to local businesses,” Eyberg said. While people are welcome to pop in to the Owatonna Eagles Club for the meal, the deliveries can be made by calling in. Eyberg said that it’s been a great way for companies and organizations to enjoy the meal during the work day.
But how does Early Edition Rotary prepare for such a large event without getting creamed by orders? By shucking 2,500 ears of corn, of course.
“It is unlimited corn for anyone that comes in to the Eagles for the meal,” Eyberg said. “We also try to send at least two or three ears to each person in deliveries.”
The meals consist of chicken breast, a bun, potato salad, a cookie, a beverage, and all-you-can-eat sweet corn. The meal is $9 with kids ages six and under eating free.
As one of the main fundraisers for the Early Edition Rotary Club, the proceeds go toward a few different places: the Fourth of July fireworks display, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the book donation the club participates in every spring, giving every kindergartner a new book before summer vacation.
“We are the primary sponsor of the fireworks show and we able to put on a $20,000 show this year,” Eyberg said. “The majority of the support from the feed contributes to making the fireworks bigger and better each year, so we’re hoping to expand the show even more.”
Though quite different from a fireworks show, the Imagination Library and book donation fall perfecting in the fieldwork of Rotary.
“Literacy and children aligns really well with the values and mission of Rotary,” Eyberg added. “Especially ‘service above self.’”
Eyberg stated that the community support for their annual event that helps welcome autumn is always recognized by the crop of Early Edition Rotary members.
“The community support has been awesome and the word-of-mouth has really upped the visibility for this high-quality meal,” he stated. “We appreciate everyone that comes out and helps us generate funds for the things we support . We’re just trying to put as much as we can back into our community.”
The corn feed will take place on Tuesday at the Owatonna Eagles Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Deliveries can be called in to 507-213-6425 by 9 a.m.