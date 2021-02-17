A vehicle versus train crash in Owatonna caused several city streets to be blocked off on Wednesday afternoon.
According to 911 dispatch, shortly after 4 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a train at the intersection of Larch Avenue and Vine Street. Owatonna Police Department on the scene confirmed no one was injured.
The crash resulted in several streets along the railway to be blocked for a number of hours while the railroad company cleared the scene.
No further details were available on Wednesday night.