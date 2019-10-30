OWATONNA — Elmer Karl, founder of Karl’s TV, Audio, Appliances & Furniture, made the 375-mile trip from Gregory, South Dakota to officially launch the company’s Owatonna location Wednesday morning. The local brick-and-mortar is moving from Medford — where it was positioned near the outlet center — to just west of Interstate 35 in town, close to the Owatonna Walmart.
After a soft opening earlier this month, Karl cut the shop’s ribbon yesterday morning as ambassadors from the company, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and members of the public looked on. Following the ceremony, visitors could grab lunch while exploring the shop’s refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, stand mixers and host of other appliances.
According to Karl, the decision was made to move the company’s previous Medford location down to Owatonna in order to increase accessibility.
“We believe it’s a high-traffic area, and Owatonna is going to be growing,” he noted. “It’s easier for us to be here and we think the location is good.”
Chief Operating Officer Jim Mohs echoed Karl, noting that as Owatonna’s shopping landscape grew, it was harder to get customers out to the Medford store.
“Owatonna, Waseca, Faribault — all of those customers have worked with us for years here. As this retail environment developed, it just became more and more difficult to bring people towards the outlets,” he explained.
The Owatonna storefront is now one of over 20 Karl’s locations across the Midwest — Karl opened the first in Gregory in 1956. He still lives in the 1,200-person town in rural South Dakota, and the company is headquartered there to this day.
While much of the new store will look similar to other locations, Karl noted that there will be some slight changes between the Medford and Owatonna operations — namely, a wider range of price points.
“You’ll find that this location will have a better assortment of higher-end products,” he said. “We can handle the expensive homes and the less expensive homes, it’s a little broader.”
The Owatonna Karl’s is now officially open to the public, and is located at 1287 21st Ave. NW.