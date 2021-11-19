For the last handful of years, Beth Fink has wanted to instill in her two sons the importance of giving back with random acts of kindness during the holiday season.
Last year, they decided to host a holiday “parade” on their block of 16th Street in Owatonna and raise money for both Rachel’s Light and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.
“We went to all the houses on the block and handed them a flyer asking to participate by decorating their yards or standing in the driveway to wave as cars passed by,” Fink said, describing the drive-by holiday display event. “We had a stand at the end of our driveway offering hot cocoa and cookies. It was all kind of last minute, but we were so happy with how many people wanted to get involved.”
Fink discussed how heartwarming it was to see her boys so excited to get involved in this project. Because restrictions were still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the kids were still in distance learning, they missed out on seeing their friends, classmates and teachers. She described how elated they were when they saw friends arrive to check out the displays on the street. The family also took donations and was able to raise $5,000 last year to donate to the two local organizations.
“I was shocked and thrilled by how much we were able to raise,” Fink recalled. “The boys were equally as surprised.”
This year, Fink and her family are doing a bit more prep work to make this an annual tradition in their neighborhood. The 16th Street Holiday Parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9, and the two organizations that she had decided to donate to in 2021 are Steele County Toys for Tots and We All Play Owatonna.
We All Play is a grassroots group that worked in partnership with Owatonna Parks and Recreation to bring an inclusive playground and miracle field to the community. The equipment at the Manthey Park playground on First Avenue in Owatonna has been designed in a way that allows children of all abilities to engage and play together.
Toys for Tots has provided four boxes for donations that will be placed at either end of the street for the parade. Fink said that there will be volunteers taking cash donations on the day of the event and she is also taking donations through Venmo, which she will later divide between the two respective organizations. Cookies and hot cocoa will also be offered at both ends of the street.
“I’m hoping this year that more people will participate and getting the word out earlier will hopefully encourage more people to come down the street,” Fink said. “It's a great way to spend time with your family and look at different Christmas light displays.”
Fink and her boys hope to continue this holiday event for years to come, so long as her neighbors are willing to participate by spreading holiday cheer. She said the kids were shocked by how excited people were when they dropped off the check donations to Rachel’s Light and BBBS last year, and they wanted to do this event again and make it bigger and better in order to continue giving back to the community.
“The whole point of me teaching them random acts of kindness is to inspire them to be good people,” Fink said. “Their eyes lit up seeing how the community turned out and was excited, and they wanted to one-up themselves this year.”
The second annual 16th Street Holiday Parade will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, on 16th Street near Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna. Donations will be taken during the event or submitted to Venmo at @beth_fink.