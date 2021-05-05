An Owatonna man raised his right hand, recited an acceptance of appointment and was officially appointed as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy to work as a doctor.
Retired Air Force member and longtime mentor, Paula Snitker swore in Kellen Glynn, a 2013 Owatonna High School graduate, at an Owatonna home Wednesday. Having already been sworn in four years ago at the start of his medical school journey, Glynn will soon take the next steps in his Navy career.
Glynn recalled reaching out to Snitker, also an OHS grad, regarding guidance through his military service path. Drawing inspiration from other family members who served in the military and with a desire to eventually go to medical school, Glynn planned his career moves strategically.
“I actually was fortunate that I went to Luther College, and then commissioned after college, and got a scholarship program to go to medical school, so then I commissioned in 2017 for the first time,” Glynn said on Wednesday.
Now four years later and days away from medical school graduation, Glynn is ready to report to work as an intern resident physician on June 1. Going from the University of Minnesota Medical School to the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Virginia to complete his residency in internal medicine.
The next step marks a huge change for Glynn and in a few months he will be taking on more responsibility. Despite the increase in responsibility, Glynn said he is excited to see what the future holds.
“We've got pilots, we've got sailors, we've got all sorts of wonderful servicemen and women and I get to be the underpinning of what keeps them healthy, and what keeps the fighting force going,” Glynn said. “To keep them all healthy and bring them back to their families is what I look forward to.”
Longtime friend, fellow servicemember and 2016 OHS grad, Joe Belina, was in attendance at Wednesday’s brief ceremony to show his support. Belina has made strides in his military career after being accepted into the elite Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT). The program is NATO’s pilot training program with the aim of being the world’s premiere fighter pilot training program. The program sees students from across America, Germany, Italy and Norway. Only around 150 Americans are accepted into the program, the 2020 Air Force Academy graduate said.
“There are other avenues to become a pilot in the Air Force, but this one is specifically geared towards becoming a fighter pilot and right now it's about 90% of placements in a fighter jet, as opposed to a cargo plane,” Belina said.
The program starts May 25, but already has kept Belina busy with homework. He will be stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Even though the program will be a challenge, Belina says he is up for the challenge.
Glynn, Belina and Snitker noted that there have been many successful servicemembers who have graduated from OHS.