Sierra Cumberland wears a lot of hats, but if you ask her what her title is she has no problem talking about the one she feels fits best.
“Broadly speaking, I’m an advocate,” said the 2012 Owatonna High School grad. “My goal is to be involved in my community in a hands-on way and to help improve the safety, efficiency and economic success of my community.”
Today, Cumberland is a case manager for The International Institute of Minnesota, a St. Paul nonprofit that aids new Americans in achieving full membership in American Life. Cumberland also serves as the chair of the St. Paul Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission. From 9 to 5, Cumberland spends her days connecting foreign-born survivors of human trafficking with the proper resources to work through the criminal justice and legal system, gain independence and become more self-sufficient. As chair of the review commission, Cumberland helps review complaints filed against members of the St. Paul Police Department and make disciplinary recommendations.
“It’s more important than ever that we strive to make connections between the community and the systems that govern and serve us,” Cumberland said. “I am particularly passionate about this work because if people in the community don’t feel safe to report crimes because they feel they can’t trust the systems in place then we cannot accurately respond to them, which means we are all less effective.”
Though Cumberland is now invested in her new community, she said it was her Owatonna roots that instilled the importance of being involved in the community. It was in her second-grade classroom at McKinley Elementary School that Cumberland remembers meeting a new classmate who was brand new to Minnesota and spoke very little English.
“His family had resettled to Owatonna from a refugee camp,” Cumberland said. “But as a kid, you just didn’t think about the politics or the social separations, you just play because you’re kids.”
Cumberland said that as she got older, she started to notice that classmates who were the children of refugees or immigrants often didn’t have the support they needed in the classroom. Frequently that meant they fell behind the rest of her class. During her last year of college is when she really began to understand her childhood classmates and where they came from.
“When I got to meet refugees as an adult and sit down with them I was finally able to understand a little better what they had survived,” Cumberland said. “Not until then did I really understand that those kids in my classroom in second grade weren’t coming to Owatonna because they wanted to move, they were fleeing violence and war zones, and their families were just seeking an opportunity for a better life and an education.”
Over the years, Cumberland said her passion for refugee rights continued to grow. Cumberland credits her high school Spanish teachers with helping her find her voice and taught her how to become more effective in the community as opposed to getting “riled up” over certain things. In college she was able to spend a semester in an impoverished area of the Dominican Republic, which Cumberland said shined a spotlight on how fortunate she was to come from Owatonna.
“It was a big wake-up moment for me, having grown up in a very loved and respected family and always being taken care of,” Cumberland said. “Going to a place that is the home to so much corruption and violence shows me the things that we take for granted that simply don’t exist in places like that.
“It really ignited a spark in me to take advantage of all the things I’ve been given from my upbringing to my education and utilize the skills I have to give a hand up to other members of our community,” she continued. “When we work together a lot more can get done.”
Bring 'Owatonna' to the state
Cumberland said that her intense work ethic was ingrained in her by her family and especially her father, Jade Cumberland, third-generation owner of Owatonna's Cumberland's Northwest Trapper Supply.
“I got to see how he worked hard every day of his life, but also how he treated every single person with respect,” Cumberland said of her father. “At the heart of it that’s what it means to be a Minnesotan — that dedication to doing right, being involved and working hard.”
What’s next for Cumberland’s is yet to be seen as the young woman continues to be heavily involved in her community in a variety of ways and explores her plethora of interests. On top of her busy career and work on the review commission, Cumberland is an election judge for Ramsey County and volunteers to prepare taxes for the Minnesota Department of Revenue tax prep program.
“Learning all these systems, how they work, and how the public interacts with them will hopefully enable me to make things more efficient, I’m just unsure of exactly what form that is going to take,” she said. “I just want to stay true to my values and principles and see what I can fine.”
Wherever life takes her, however, Cumberland continues to remember where she came from that lit the initial fire inside of her. Above everything else, Cumberland said she cannot express her thanks enough to the people who have continued to support and encourage her throughout the years — including those who had to “put her in her place” every now and then, which she recognizes now opportunities for growth.
“Owatonna is a place where I feel everyone is involved in the community, a city where everyone helps each other,” Cumberland said. “Minnesota is a great place and I love living here, but Minnesota doesn’t treat all Minnesotans the same. I want to bring more ‘Owatonna’ into the state.”