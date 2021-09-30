A display of vibrant quilted bed spreads, wall hangings and more will don the walls of the Owatonna Arts Center this weekend.
The Owatonna Piecemakers Quilt Guild has a show on display beginning Sunday and remaining up through Nov. 14. The guild has been constructing their quilts for the last four years. The display was originally scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The show is always a popular and well received display,” Artistic Director Silvan Durben said.
Arts Center staff and guild members have been setting up the quilts and displays since Wednesday. Durben was seen meandering about, assisting with hanging the fabric, draping them over display walls and adjusting here and there to make sure everything was squared away and looked just right.
The guild has been quilting since 1982. Originally comprised of 20 members, it's seen some comings and goings over its near 40 years, currently at 12 members.
One of the original guild members, Karen Eichman, said many members, herself included, got interested in quilting due to a family member creating quilts. She said the group came together through a community education program in Owatonna, which Eichman was teaching.
The women enjoyed themselves so much, they wanted to continue to get together, and the Piecemakers were born.
The theme of the Arts Center show is timelessness. Quilting has been around since near the beginning of recorded time; many quilts, from families around the world, have been passed down from generation to generation. Eichman believes that every person has an innate need to create a legacy, be that with fabric, wood, pottery, writings, and even children.
“By creating these [quilts] you can leave a legacy — something you can pass on and something that will last,” Eichman said. “They are a creative piece of us.”
Many of the pieces seen are original creations, and some were constructed piece by piece from a pattern. Some women hand quilted intricate designs, while others used the assistance of a quilting machine.
As people walk through the galleries, they will see some groupings of quilts that have themes and similar colorings. Some quilts are bold and contemporary, while others have taken inspiration form trends of the 1930s.
Several “Dear Jane” quilts will also be on display, which contain hundreds of tiny fabric blocks stitched together in eye-catching designs. Eichman said a couple of the quilts are reproductions from framed quilts frequently seen during the 18th century.
One of the quilts made by Eichman is what she called a “round robin” quilt. She began by constructing a center square containing an ornate basket adorned with foliage and stars. She sent the piece to her daughter in California, who added the next border around the center piece before mailing it back to her mother to add another border. They did this back and forth until the full quilt was completed.
“This 2021 show promises to truly demonstrate the timeless nature of a centuries-old art,” Durben said, excited to see the show get underway.
The Owatonna Piecemakers display will be open to the public, during gallery hours 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with many quilters present for the opening on Sunday, Oct. 3. The show concludes Wednesday, Nov 24.