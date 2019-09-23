OWATONNA — In an effort to show how much people in southern Minnesota love where they live, the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation released their 2019 Impact Report on Monday, highlighting a variety of business partners and how they invested in their communities in the last year.
The organization commonly referred to as SMIF is a donor-supported foundation based in Owatonna that invests in economic growth in 20 counties across southern Minnesota. SMIF’s key interests include economic and early childhood development, community vitality, and community vitality. They invest about $5 million annually and act as a regional collaborator.
Of the $6,101,242 spent by SMIF for the 2019 fiscal year, 27% went toward early childhood, 25% to entrepreneurship, 20% to affiliate funds, 14% to loans, 11% to administration and fundraising, and 3% to equity investments.
“A lot of people internally like to say that we’re our region’s best kept secret,” said Katie Godfrey, the communications director at SMIF. “Well, we don’t want to be a secret. We want to tell the story of the impact we’ve had.”
Godfrey added that the annual impact report allows the organization to do a deeper dive into the various programs they are able to support through grants, lending, equity, and a variety of other ways. Whether it is a newer program in the last year or one that has seen significant growth and impact over the years, Godfrey stated that SMIF likes to take the opportunity to highlight what kind of difference is being made in southern Minnesota.
In the last year, SMIF was able to assist in launching an innovative business product in Rochester and support St. James’ effort to embrace diversity. The report also shows how SMIF is able to continue supporting literacy programs for children in Sibley County and the ripple effect of creating entrepreneurial support systems in Red Wing and Mankato and a network for family and children in Austin.
In Rochester, SMIF provided an additional $50,000 in equity funding to support the development of the SX-One MicroKnife, a minimally invasive surgical tool for carpal tunnel syndrome by Sonex Health, a collaboration of two local doctors. SMIF first provided funding for the tool, which is guided by ultrasound technology, in 2014 after the two founders of Sonex Health wondered if they could use ultrasounds to check patients for bone and muscle deformities. The tool allows patients to be awake during the procedure, which only takes 10 minutes and has minimal recovery time.
In St. James, the group known as the Uniting Cultures/Uniendo Culturas organization received a second $10,000 Small Town Grant to help it plan for its future. Two years ago the organization received its first grant to help launch the group in planning programs and events that aim to bring people together and create a welcoming environment. The events range from communities meal to a now much-loved town-wide fiesta.
Since 2006, SMIF has gifted 2,335 books to the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Schools to help promote early literacy in children birth to age 5. This is a part of the Dad and Me Read classes in the schools, which encourages fathers to read with their children. Through SMIF’s Early Literacy Grant Program, children throughout the county have been able to receive free books and work towards the Minnesota Early Learning Standards that dictate the ability to read by the end of third grade being tied to future academic success.
In the last six years, SMIF has been able to assist in providing support to up-and-coming entrepreneurs looking to start a business through co-working spaces, incubators, and accelerators. The Red Wing Ignite network, which launched in 2013 with a $20,000 SMIF Incentive Grant, provides region-wide resources for all stages of business. In Mankato, the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship was able to open in 2017 with a $25,000 Community Growth Initiative Grant from SMIF. The organization provides a pathway for students to interact with businesses in the community. SMIF reports an expansion of services for entrepreneurs in this region due to these two programs.
In Austin, the Early Childhood Initiative was formed in 2004 as one of 25 coalitions supported by SMIF. The group creates programs such as busing for preschoolers and aiding in the search for child care as well as assisting new immigrant families.
“At [SMIF] we are continually amazed at how people in our region invest their time, expertise and dollars to make their communities a better place for all simply because they love living here and want the best for this region’s future,” reads a press release from SMIF. “We are able to support these efforts because of donors and partners who love living in southern Minnesota as much as we do and are committed to the place they call home.”
“A huge reason we do this report is we want to be able to show our donors how they’ve been able to contribute and impact these programs with their support and funding,” Godfrey added. “We do a lot of really important work at SMIF and its all thanks to them.”