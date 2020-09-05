It was a poem that brought them together.
And when Ronda and Jim Redmond finally realized their love for one another, it was like poetry in motion. They shared their passions; they supported each other; they raised a family.
And then, in the middle of the night, without warning, Jim died.
After 22 years of marriage, Ronda, 50, woke up and found her husband dead at his desk. The emotions of that moment, and the grief, the anger, and the journey to acceptance in the months following are all summarized in a poetry manuscript called “The Widow Takes Her Name.” As Ronda seeks a publisher for the full manuscript, she has self-published a subset of the work in a chapbook called “Said the Old Widow to the New.”
“People who have experienced loss, or know someone who has experienced loss, or whatever it might be, I hope they can read something I wrote, and it helps them to empathize and sympathize,” Ronda said. “Most of us have experienced loss, and yet no one knows what to say, and there is nothing perfect to say, but the people around you that care about you still want to understand. I think that’s what I offer with this book; the ability to understand what it can be like.”
The marriage
Ronda and Jim both grew up in the Mankato area, though Jim in a more rural, blue collar setting. The two met at Minnesota State University, Mankato and became fast friends.
“He was this big, quiet guy who said these insightful things about writing and life,” Ronda said of Jim. “Maybe the best writer I’ve ever known. And funny. Hilarious.”
From the outside, though, the two didn’t appear a perfect match.
“They were about as opposite as two people can get personality wise,” said Brad Brothen, a friend of the couple since college.
The two started working on the campus literary magazine, “The Muse,” together as co-editors. But Ronda had a serious boyfriend at the time and Ronda and Jim started having creative differences, and after months of close friendship, they suddenly stopped talking — for a year and a half.
Each on a different writing track, the two didn’t cross paths again until the end of the next year when they both took a poetry workshop. Ronda had long since left her previous boyfriend, and she was finding herself thinking about Jim. So, naturally, she wrote a poem about it.
“It’s about driving down Hwy. 169 in the morning, and looking at the river and thinking about Jim and about trains, which he always loved,” Ronda said of the poem. “It was things that were in my mind thinking about him and questions about ‘What do you think about this and that?,’ and it ended with sadness, never knowing the answers to those questions, because he wasn’t in my life.”
A couple days after reading the poem and realizing it was about him, Jim called Ronda up and asked if she wanted to go fishing. They knew within a month that they were going to get married. They did just that in 1998, four years after they first met. Then they had their first of two sons in 1999.
They found a home in St. Peter, and while each took jobs outside of creative writing and literature, it was always that passion that tied them.
“In terms of being writers, it was a perfect marriage of two people that understood each other’s style, understood the time and energy it took to produce writing, and encouraged one another to do the best they could,” said Jennifer Wartman, another long-time friend who met the couple in college. “Yeah, they leaned on each other. It’s having another writer that you can sit down with and hash out a story idea, or the really cool thing, somebody who can look at your work and say ‘This is what needs to be better’ and push them to do that.”
Brothen, who also remained friends with the couple since college, saw the same.
“There are certain couples that just seem to bounce off each other. There was such an admiration they had for each other. Jim was talented beyond belief and just a brilliant person. Everyone liked him, so it was natural that Ronda would like Jim,” Brothen said. “But poets have a natural way of looking at life to live in the moment. That’s what they built on each other. He never had a negative word to say about her; in his eyes, she was perfect.”
The death
Jim had untreated sleep apnea most of his life, and in the last 10 years, he had more and more trouble sleeping, along with the health issues that come with that. Neither he or Ronda realized just how bad it was until it was too late. Jim experienced a cardiac event in April 2019 and died instantly.
“It was very jarring, very surreal,” Ronda said. “I spent a lot of time thinking about how things can change very quickly and about time; how could be here one moment and, just hours later, he’s not?”
Ronda was thrown headfirst into the stages of grief, experiencing “blinding confusion, blinding rage, sucker punches and acceptance.” She described a sucker punch as something like being in a grocery store and suddenly finding yourself bawling, because you just saw the ice cream that he used to bring home.
“There is nowhere you can go where you can’t get a sucker punch, because your normal world had everything to do with this person,” Ronda said.
Before Jim died, he had encouraged Ronda to join a class with poet Danez Smith, a renowned writer from the Twin Cities. She did it at Jim’s behest and started in January 2019. She was working on a young adult collection when Jim died three months later in April, and by June, she had switched to writing about her dead husband and her grief.
And the words came out scolding.
“I saw Ronda all of a sudden pour that book out. Those poems were coming out of her faster than she could write,” Wartman said. “Here was this really traumatic thing that happened, but out of it, she birthed this book out of soul sucking, oppressive grief. There were piles of poems coming out perfect. There was barely any rewriting to do. And her voice was different than the one I had known so long; it was fierce and it was angry.”
Wartman continued, “And I truly believe Jim was a guiding force to get that book out. That was a project that Jim guided. And what a beautiful thing.”
The collection
Suddenly a poet’s widow, but still a poet herself, Ronda was ready to share her grief.
“She is an incredibly strong person,” Brothen said. “When we went to his funeral, it was very evident how she was going to deal with this, because, as they say, funerals are for the living. She made such a celebration of his life and his writing and her own writing, and you could see that’s where she was going to find her solace.”
The collection of poems in Ronda’s chapbook are “heart wrenching,” according to Brothen, but they are not just sad. They are honest, unapologetic experiences of grief.
“When I read it, it was just so personal. I knew Jim, I knew the jokes, so of course it was sad for me in that way. But what I think it will do for people is show her vulnerability so people can relate to that,” Brothen said. “And not just navigating death or the trials of marriage, but it’s the idea that death is universal and when you’ve had your foundation ripped out, you have to find new ways to support the walls.”
For Wartman, who has helped edit Ronda’s works for years, there was a new voice on the page, and it was stronger than ever before.
“I can’t imagine not being touched by those poems,” Wartman said. “This is something for anyone who has lost someone, who knows somebody who lost someone. She doesn’t hold back. She said ‘Take it or not; this is grief.’”
Ronda said she hopes readers find a connection and a way to relate to grief in her poems. She also hopes they find a connection to poetry, in general, knowing that, for some, it can be intimidating.
Regardless of what others might find in her works, Ronda has already found what she needed from them.
“I feel like life is way more about possibilities than it is about sadness,” she said. “And I feel like I move forward in my life with everything that Jim was to me. I don’t ever have to give that up.”