United States Rep. Jim Hagedorn died Thursday night. He was 59.
Hagedorn represents Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. He had been battling kidney cancer for more than three years.
Hagedorn was first elected to the House in 2018, filling the vacancy that had been left by now Gov. Tim Walz, and defeating DFL candidate Dan Feehan. This was his fourth attempt at being elected, coming from a background as a former Treasury Department official and the son of former Congressman Tom Hagedorn.
He first ran for Minnesota’s 1st District in 2010, but lost the Republican primary. He tried again in 2014, winning the Republican nomination but losing to Walz in the general election by nine percentage points.
Hagedorn secured a second election win in 2020, once again beating out Feehan, finishing ahead by three percentage points.
Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019, disclosing it to the public in February 2020, and had been open about receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He had the cancerous kidney removed in December 2020 but announced in July 2021 his cancer had returned.
According to a statement released by Friends of Hagedorn, Hagedorn died Thursday night surrounded by his wife — former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan — along with extended family and friends.
Early Friday afternoon, Walz ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late congressman until sunset on Saturday.
“Congressman Hagedorn proudly served Minnesota’s 1st District,” the proclamation issued by the governor reads. “The state of Minnesota requests that all flags be lowered to honor and remember Congressman Hagedorn’s life and service.”
In a message from Walz’s office, individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
Hagedorn had been facing an investigation by the House Ethics Committee after his office was accused of improperly awarding contracts to companies owned by his aides’ relatives. He denied having any knowledge of the situation and any wrongdoing.
Public sympathies
Throughout the day Friday, elected officials and leaders in state and national politics released public statements expressing their condolences to Carnahan and the couple’s family and friends.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minnesota, said she will be mourning the congressman as an advocate for southern Minnesota.
“Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all,” Klobuchar said. “Jim was a passionate advocate for southern Minnesota and his district. Since being elected to Congress, he has pushed for critical infrastructure projects like Highway 14 that have made life better for people in our state.”
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-Minnesota, also recognized Hagedorn’s dedication to Minnesota, despite them having “worked on opposite sides of the aisle.”
“No one should be taken away from us at such a young age,” Smith said.
Local state representatives also shared statements of sympathy following the news of Hagedorn’s death Friday morning. State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, said the congressman’s passing “hurts” and lauded his work as an elected official.
“If the world had more people like him we’d be a much better place,” Jasinski said. “He was a servant in every sense, and he loved southern Minnesota and the people he represented with every fiber of his being.”
State Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, said Hagedorn’s death is the loss of a “true American patriot” and a champion for his district.
“Congressman Jim Hagedorn was a steadfast conservative and a Minnesota who truly loved our state,” Munson said. “I learned firsthand how dedicated Jim was to serving the people. His compassionate concern for every individual was evident to all. As a candidate and congressman, Jim was a fighter. He was not satisfied to sit back and let other make all the decisions.”
Filling the vacant seat
By state law, a special election will be held to fill the seat before the August primary and the November general election. The special election will be on Aug. 9, and the primary on May 24.
The special election will represent the 1st District until the term expires in January 2023. New district maps released Tuesday changed the geographical boundaries of the district, however, Secretary of State Steve Simon said the special election will take place within the current congressional district boundaries, no the new redistricting maps.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, and the person voted in by the public at that time will then represent the newly drawn district come January.
While Steele and Waseca counties remain a part of Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, portions of Rice County are changing districts under the new boundaries released. The changes do not impact the cities of Faribault or Northfield.
Rice County remains divided between the 1st District and 2nd District, but those lines shifted within the county.
The northern and western sections of Rice County are now in the 2nd District, presently represented by DFL Rep. Angie Craig. The southeastern part of the county is now in the 1st District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
That means the cities of Morristown and Lonsdale are moving to the 2nd District, while the city of Nerstrand is moving to the 1st District. Several area townships also are changing districts.
The city of Kenyon and part of Goodhue County are moving into the 1st District.
While it is unsure who will vie to fill the empty seats, political experts in the state have said names could include State Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, State Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, State Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Miller, and Munson. Some experts have also alluded that Carnahan may also run to fill her late-husband’s vacant seat in Washington, D.C.