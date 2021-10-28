Life is not easy for the children of incarcerated parents.
With profound impacts on mental health, social life, educational prospects and likelihood for being incarcerated themselves, a child’s experience of having a parent spend time in prison is serious enough to merit the attention of community groups the nation over, including here in southern Minnesota.
Supporting the children
At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota (BBBS), an Owatonna-based nonprofit that provides one-on-one mentoring support and services to youth in Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties, 22% of children enrolled in the program have at least one parent that is either currently incarcerated or has been involved with the penal system in the past, including serving time in prison, probation and parole, according to Tressa Smallbrock, program director at BBBS.
When Michelle Redman, executive director of BBBS, talks about the experience for children of having an incarcerated parent, she emphasizes the number of different impacts it can have, including future or current substance abuse, self-harm and even social stigma.
“If your parents are divorced, that can be an ACE [adverse childhood experience], but it’s maybe not the same as if your parents are incarcerated,” Redman said. “The [thing] that sets [having] an incarcerated parent apart is the trauma and stigma and pain that can come with that.”
Fortunately, there are organizations and institutions that can help the children of incarcerated parents. These include schools, teachers and social workers who can provide children with a safe haven they may not have at home, as well as an outlet to talk about the trauma they have dealt with or are still processing.
The power of those safe spaces is why it's so important to have children back in school, Redman said, since distance learning didn’t always give those children the extra support they needed when they needed it.
Plus, according to Redman, stabilizing mentors like those provided through organizations like BBBS can lessen the impact of adverse childhood experiences on children. This is especially the case when a child only has one parent taking care of them and that parent becomes incarcerated, resulting in the child being sent into the foster system or to live with distant relatives.
“Any kind of interruption to their family can be very devastating," Redman said. "Having that additional positive role model in their life to be there for them … it’s not gonna change the situation, but having that person to give them time to express their feelings and talk about what they’re going through is so very important."
That includes taking the children out to have fun, letting kids be kids and play without having “all the worries of the world on your shoulder,” she said.
Helping the parents
Kathey Huisman, supervised visitation coordinator at the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, located in Owatonna and serving Dodge, Freeborn, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties, works more on the parent side of the equation. Beyond offering classes for parents, the Center for Family Unity also facilitates communication between children and incarcerated parents. One challenging situation she’s worked with in the past is when parents are incarcerated when their children are still very young and released when they’re old enough to talk, or talk back.
“How does a parent deal with that?” Huisman asked, adding that the role of the center is to guide parents through those confusing and challenging situations.
Ultimately, Huisman said, the most important thing is for kids to know that they’re loved, and what their parent did doesn’t reflect on them.
Digging deeper
The impact on a child’s mental health and self-esteem, and how they internalize and process the actions of their parents, is a complicated process to which community organizations like the Center for Family Unity attempt to give structure and safety.
“With parents in jail or prison … it’s just like a death, because they’re taken away,” Huisman said.
Becky Ford, director of Faribault Youth Investment, helped conduct an 18-month-long project investigating the prevalence of children with incarcerated parents, and in particular how agencies can and do support them. One of the things that stuck out to her was the loss of economic contribution from a parent being incarcerated, which can lead to dire outcomes for children, including food instability and homelessness.
“There’s a lot of collateral damage that can come,” Ford said. “It really depends on the family and their situation. If families have a strong social support network, they can draw strength from those things, but if they’re not well-connected and don’t have those built-in social supports, it’s more difficult.”
While there are many things that government and nonprofit agencies and community groups can do to help the children of incarcerated parents, Ford said the most important first step anybody can take is recognizing and becoming aware of the problem.
“It’s hard for people to talk about openly, so creating safe spaces for people just to talk and express emotions and receive support is really important and that can take place in all kinds of places,” she said. “Everybody’s story is not the same and supporting people regardless, I think, is important.”