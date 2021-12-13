An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly headbutted a woman in the face.
Christopher Michael Powers, 45, was charged last month with two counts of felony domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Nov. 29.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called to an apartment complex on 21st Street NW for a report of people fighting. The caller allegedly said they could hear things being thrown around. When police arrived to the scene, they reportedly found a female victim outside with a bloody lip. According to the report, the victim said Powers began arguing with her and pushing her, causing her to fall and hit her head. Powers allegedly continued to push her and headbutting her, causing an injury to her lip. The victim reportedly told police that her head still hurt.
Inside the apartment, the victim reportedly showed officers a broken picture frame that Powers had hit and the closet door that fell off its tracks after Powers pushed the victim into it.
A witness allegedly told police he had dropped the victim off at the apartment and saw Powers come out angry and began arguing with the victim. The victim called the witness to come back about five minutes later, according to the report.
Powers was previously convicted of felony domestic assault in 2016 in Steele County. He was also convicted of a misdemeanor violation of an order for protection and a felony violation of a no contact order that same year. In 2015, Powers was convicted of a misdemeanor violating an order for protection in Steele County. In 2014, he was convicted of a misdemeanor violating a domestic abuse no contact order in Le Sueur County. In 2013, Powers was convicted of a misdemeanor for interfering with a 911 call in Blue Earth County, dismissing two domestic assault charges.
Powers is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 30.