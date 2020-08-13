Fifteen percent of Steele County’s $4.5 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will be allocated to helping local businesses and nonprofits reeling from losses caused by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
“The goal is to get the money into the hands of the people who were most adversely affected by COVID-19,” said Board Chair Jim Abbe. “The purpose of these funds was so local governments could offset our own funding issues.”
The commissioners, based on the recommendation from their appointed Coronavirus Relief Fund committee, unanimously agreed Tuesday to divide the funds into four separate areas to alleviate hardships faced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The county will allocate $2.91 million — for county and affiliates expenses, $672,000 for business relief, and both a reserve fund and a community relief fund will receive $448,000 — each.
On the county level, Abbe said that the unexpected costs for Public Health have been the most impactful on the county budget — an expense that nobody could see coming or plan for.
“These are just the repercussions we had to take,” Abbe said. “It was a necessary expenditure due to COVID-19, but there was no way knowing what all was coming at us. As a result, we have to cover our costs.”
Abbe said when determining how to allocate the funds directed at the county, the CRF committee — consisting of Abbe, Commissioner Greg Krueger, County Administrator Scott Golberg, County Treasurer Cathy Piepho and County Attorney Dan McIntosh — looked at what other counties in the state were considering. He said the decisions made in Steele County are comparable across the board in terms of where the money will go.
“We wish there was a template and the state had said here is what does and doesn’t qualify for these funds,” Abbe said. “But I think they didn’t want to clamp it down so tight that we couldn’t allocate it at all.”
For the community relief portion of the money, Abbe said those dollars will go toward nonprofits and community organizations such as Community Pathways, which serves as the county’s food shelf and clothesline.
The business relief dollars will go to each city — Owatonna, Medford, Ellendale, and Blooming Prairie — to allow additional assistance to businesses directly impacted by COVID-19. Abbe said the cities will be able to allocate the dollars using their own templates to help those businesses most in need.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said he had spoken with both the county and city regarding business relief funds, and expects county dollars will be allocated to a small business grant program administered through the city’s Economic Development Authority.
“What I understand is the program will be for businesses with 50 employees or less that and show negative impact from this crisis,” Meier said. “It’s a big deal — our businesses continue to move forward but it’s been a challenge. They are just trying to get by and trying to make it work.”
Meier said the CARES Act dollars for small business relief from local governments is coming in at a crucial time, as different avenues of federal, state and local funding have officially run dry.
“If revenues continue to be down, you’re going to have to make some difficult decisions as a small business,” Meier said.
The county dollars are only a small piece of the CARES Act, as each city and township received their own funds.
The final piece of the county’s allocation is perhaps the most important piece as 2020 continues to prove itself as an unprecedented year. Abbe said the reserve funds will allow the county to offset any additional expenditures or setbacks that could still be yet to come.
“Allocations can change as things continue to change, which is why we have that reserve as things unfold,” Abbe said. “It’s a moving target and it’s changing every day, but the idea is to get these dollars out as quickly as we can and proceed with caution so we can help those adversely affected by this pandemic.”