As of Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz estimated that more than 137,430 masks had been donated during a statewide drive for the personal protective equipment – or PPE.
Many of those masks were handmade by quilters and seamstresses throughout the state. And while it’s hard to pinpoint and exact number of local masks that have been made, Steele County has certainly seen the impact.
18-year-old Delaney Levy, of Owatonna, made roughly 100 masks to give out in the community since the stay-at-home order was first put in place.
“My dad was the one who mentioned to me that the hospital was looking for handmade masks,” Levy said. “He knew how much I enjoyed sewing and thought it would be a good way to spend my time.”
Enlisting the help of her 12-year-old brothers, Dawson and Dalton, Levy was able to sew 86 masks for the Owatonna Hospital. Since then, she decided to make a post on Facebook that she would be willing to make a mask for anyone living in Owatonna, free of charge.
“I thought it was important for me to do something to help out in these times,” Levy said. “I’ve always enjoyed sewing random projects, but never thought my sewing would be needed so much.”
Levy is one of many around the county who have taken advantage of their time at home to construct cloth masks for those in need, whether it be first responders, high risk individuals or those working at organizations still working directly with the public. The quilting and sewing club at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna – which typically focuses on constructing quilts for missions, graduations and baptisms — have been hard at work helping Steele County Public Health distribute the masks to those who need them most.
“We knew there was a request out and a need for masks, and we knew that we had the know-how to get it done,” said Barb Brown, who has been working as the unofficial coordinator for the group’s cloth masks project. “We were a group of 12 initially, now we are up to 19 ladies ranging from a young, busy mother in her 20s up into a few in their 70s.”
To date, that group has constructed and donated 1,746 masks in the community, and plans to continue making masks so long as there is a local demand.
“There’s still a lot of demand, and we don’t know how long that will continue or even how many uses you can get out of just one masks since they need to be washed after each use,” Brown said. “But all our (seamstresses) are feeling really enthusiastic about it, it feels like we are really doing something for our community.”
Brown said that the masks her group has been making have been distributed to clinics, prisons, daycares, nursing homes,and other areas that Public Health has been coordinating with. She added that at least one-third of the masks made go directly to individuals in the county whom they personally know are in need.
“We just wanted to know what the best way was to get our masks out to the most vulnerable in the community,” Brown said. “We had different people making requests, but Public Health really has it covered when it comes to knowing the places they are most needed.”
Levy echoed Brown that it feels good to know that individuals such as health care workers are able to benefit from her sewing project. And, she added, that with each donation she truly feels like she is making a difference.
“Health care workers do so much for the community and my donation of masks was my way and my family’s way of saying thank you,” Levy said. “The stay-at-home order has been difficult, but making the masks for the hospital and community has given me something to do and I’m glad it was for the betterment of Owatonna’s community.”