An Albert Lea man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly tried to purchase goods from an Owatonna gas station using a stolen check.
William James Vrtis, 35, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with check forgery, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Aug. 14 at a local Kwik Trip.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were alerted on Sept. 22 of a check forgery case out of Albert Lea and were asked to conduct a follow-up. The reporting party is the owner/operator of Sitos Grain LLC in Albert Lea and allegedly said he was advised by his bank that they had stopped a check that was written out for $58 to a Kwik Trip in Owatonna. The check number was out of sequence with previous checks, which is what alerted the bank, according to the report.
A copy of the allegedly stolen check showed a telephone number written on the top that was registered two days before the check was written to Vrtis. The details for the purchase showed beef jerky, a 12-pack of beer, cigarettes and gasoline were a part of the transaction, according to court documents.
Video surveillance from the gas station showed a male suspect with a tattoo on his right shoulder using the check, according to the report. Police allegedly matched a still from the video to Vrtis driver’s license photo.
During the time of the investigation, Vrtis was in custody at the Freeborn County Jail. Police requested tattoo information from the jail and reportedly matched the tattoo shown in the surveillance video.
The victim reportedly said Vrtis did not work for the company and did not have authorization from the company to use the check.
Court records show Vrtis was convicted of check forgery in 2020 in Freeborn County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 30.