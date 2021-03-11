Most fairs and festivals were canceled last summer, prompting food truck vendors to find alternative places to set up shop and earn some money.
Blooming Prairie experienced an increase in food trucks staying within the city limits for longer periods of time last summer. Now the Blooming Prairie City Council is developing regulations regarding food trucks and carts in preparation as the mobile food vehicles begin to stop by.
The city council began the process on Monday to review a proposed ordinance that would regulate and create mobile food unit permit fees.
“We had some businesses concerned about their brick-and-mortar business paying property taxes and somebody else can just come into town and plop down,” City Administrator Andrew Langholz said. “Brick-and-mortar businesses are here year round, so it's a fully justified concern.”
A stipulation outlined in the proposed ordinance prohibits mobile food units from operating within 100 feet of a restaurant or outdoor dining space during business hours, unless the restaurant gives written permission. The ordinance also prohibits mobile food units, with the exception of ice cream trucks, from operating in residential districts unless catering for a private party. Vendors will be required to provide certification of insurance and a copy of state licensing. The ordinance sets a one-to-four-day permit at $40 and five-to-12-day permits for $100, with an annual permit option for $600.
Langholz reviewed ordinances from five other communities to create the proposed ordinance, while tailoring it for Blooming Prairie.
“All the other towns had (ordinances) before last year, so they are likely adjusting things as well, because the annual permit in other towns were a couple of hundred bucks, but they were thinking a food truck will drive around to different businesses 10 to 15 days out of the year, not five months,” Langholz said.
The Blooming Prairie City Council set a public hearing for the proposed ordinance at 7:05 p.m. April 12.