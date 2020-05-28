The 2020 Steele County Free Fair has officially been canceled.
“It is with a heavy heart and a heavy mind that I make a motion to cancel the fair and come back stronger in 2020,” said Bruce Busho during a special board of directors meeting on Wednesday night. The motion was seconded by Brent Svenby, and passed unanimously.
Following last week’s announcement that the Minnesota State Fair was canceled due to the ongoing issues revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steele County Free Fair board scheduled a special meeting to hear from prominent community players and discuss the fate of the 2020 event. Those in attendance included Owatonna Chamber President Brad Meier, Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, Emergency Management Director Mike Johnson, representatives from the City of Owatonna, and state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault. Mike Featherstone, the owner of Gold Star Amusement — which has been the midway contractor for the past either years at the SCFF — was also in attendance, along with several of his staff.
Board members Gene Fisher and Rick Ellingson were absent.
“I wanted to give these guys an opportunity to talk to us about what is going on right now, where we thing we need to be and where we actually have to be,” said Fair Manager Scott Kozelka at the beginning of the meeting. “Before I walked over here, we had over 40 county fairs in the state of Minnesota with others still unknown.”
In District 1, the county fairs in Dodge, Rice, Waseca, Olmsted, and Winona have all canceled due to COVID-19. Wisconsin canceled its state fair on Thursday, the first time since 1945.
“I have had my suspicions that in many cases there probably isn’t a way to have a fair and meet all the guidelines,” said Dan Deml, the fair board president, during the meeting. “We had kind of drawn a line in the sand a while ago that as long as the State Fair goes that we’re going to go since we go right from our county fair to the state. Unfortunately we got that bad news on Friday morning that the State Fair had pulled the plug as well, and it’s been a domino effect of county fairs since.”
The fair in Steele County, which is the largest free fair in Minnesota, brings in an average of 300,000 visitors each year — totaling a minimum of 40,000 people a day with a minimum of one-third of the visitors coming from outside the county. According to Meier, the fair is one of the most important components to the local economy, bringing in roughly $10 million.
“The fair is a big deal for our economy here,” Meier said. “But it is also an important thing for people and our relationships.”
Owatonna Councilor Kevin Raney concurred, saying that the fair is vital to the health of the city, while the city’s administrator, Kris Busse, said that she believes it would be nearly impossible to hold a fair that fits within the state guidelines.
“The hardest part is that no one knows what the guidelines will be by then, we get a new set of guidelines for the next two or three weeks and then it changes,” Busse said. “I see a tough road ahead for meeting those for the fair.”
While Thiele said that he supported whatever decision the fair board made, he added that there would be no way for law enforcement to enforce social distancing during the event given the number of attendees. Johnson added that as the statistics rise, there is already no control over community spread of the virus and that a large event such as the fair would be difficult to do safely.
“I think we have a great reputation for this fair — I know it’s the best that I have ever been to — and I know others have the expectation that this is a place to bring their family to have a safe, good time,” Johnson said. “The most important thing, I think, is that if you’re going to have the fair go on that you need to keep that reputation of it being a safe place to bring your family. If you can’t guarantee that it’s going to be safe for the people that come here, then I think you have to consider postponing until you can do that again.”
Jasinski spoke about the importance the fair has for local nonprofits that benefit from different elements of the SCFF. According to Kozelka, 30 local nonprofits benefit financially from the fair. They include St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna, which operates a paid parking lot for the fair. Revenue from the lot has become a line item on their budget each year.
“The churches and the nonprofits that collect income here will have a lasting effect of at least two or three years with the fair,” Jasinski said. “It’s such a tough decision on what to do, on to open or not. Where do you lose more money? Where do you save more money? Rural Minnesota is really struggling with what’s going on right now.”
Tim Arlt, the SCFF treasurer, said that in crunching the numbers he found no situation in which the fair wouldn’t lose money in 2020. Because of the 2019 cattle barn collapse, which the fair paid to rebuild out of pocket, Arlt said that it doesn’t have the typical reserves that it normally does heading into a fair.
While refunding vendors will be the obvious direct impact of the cancellation, Arlt said that implementing safety precautions necessary to hold the 2020 fair would have been just as detrimental. Certain precautions, such as additional sanitizing and hand washing areas, will likely still need to be implemented in 2021, according to Arlt.
When Deml asked the directors if they wanted to make a decision on the 2020 fair that night or wait until their regular board meeting next week, Jim Abbe recommended the board not drag things out unnecessarily.
“I think we owe it to our vendors and the people involved to make the decision as soon as possible,” Abbe said. “People on social media are still thinking it’s going to happen and making comments about how they can’t wait and it’s the best week of the year — it behooves us to make that decision.”
Said Mike Hamilton: “I’ve been up here since I was a little kid, and if we can’t do this and do it right and try to keep people apart and safe than I am not in favor of that one little bit. We need to make a decision, as much as it is hard and what it does to our community. The time is now.”
The board’s decision means 2020 will be only the second year in the history of the Steele County Free Fair that there will be no fair. The only other year on record that the fair was completely canceled was in 1943 due to World War II. According to the history books, the fair was limited to one day in 1874 because of a grasshopper invasion, and though the State Fair canceled during the polio pandemic in 1946, the Steele County Free Fair went on as normal.
“The fair is a big part of the Steele County community, and we want to be here for the county in every part and in every way that we can,” Kozelka said. “Without the support we get from the community and the county, we couldn’t have a free fair, so we will be looking into anything we can do at this time to be there for them now.”
Kozelka said that plans are already in the works to have some sort of celebration on the fairgrounds toward the end of June in honor of dairy month, which is typically celebrated by the Breakfast on the Farm event that canceled earlier this week. Other ideas have been kicked around about bringing out food stands during fair week, providing space for 4-H trailer shows and potentially a fall festival, though nothing has officially been discussed.
“We have a lot of different options, but right now we are just going to try to get through the next couple weeks as we reach out to sponsors and vendors,” Kozelka said.
On Friday, Kozelka rest his countdown clock to the 2021 fair, scheduled for Aug. 17-22. The total was a mere 445 days.
Until then, we’ll see you at the fair.