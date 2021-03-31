An Owatonna man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly assaulted a staff member at the Pillsbury Campus, according to police.
Lorenzo Markey Cook Jr., 30, was charged Wednesday in Steele County court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree assault that resulted in substantial bodily harm. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called at 5:11 p.m. to the Pillsbury Campus for a report of an assault. The caller, identified as property owner Vonda White, said a male who was just evicted per the court was attacking people. White identified the suspect as Cook.
At the campus, officers found Cook sitting in a vehicle and multiple people standing outside the entrance to the campus dorms. The victim, a 61-year-old male employee of the campus, told police that Cook had hit him in the face with a walking stick when he had tried to prevent him from entering the building. Officers noted the victim was missing the lower half of his upper two front teeth. The victim provided officers with part of one tooth and later found another piece of his tooth in the entry way of the building.
Two witnesses told officers they entered the stairwell of the building when they heard the victim yelling and “scuffling” with Cook. They both stated they witnessed Cook hit the victim with a long stick. One witness said they didn’t know why Cook had a walking stick as he was not disabled and they had never seen him with a walking stick prior to that incident.
In a Mirandized statement, Cook said he tried entering the building to retrieve his property after he had been evicted earlier that day. He said he only raised his walking stick when someone else put up their fists, but never swung the stick at anyone. Cook said he had no idea how the victim’s teeth broke and that they would have been “blood everywhere” if they broke, according to the report. Cook told officers he had done nothing wrong and that the victim and witnessed “grabbed” him first.
According to the victim, Cook had been told they would box his property for him as they were worried Cook would cause further damage to the building after eviction.
Officers confirmed that Judge Joseph Bueltel had signed an eviction order at 4:12 p.m. that day and that “order to vacate shall be issued immediately upon request.” The order does not specify how Cook was to retrieve his property from the apartment.
According to court documents, White had filed an eviction action complaint on March 15 against Cook. Records show the original lease agreement with Cook was for August 2020 to October 2020. White reported that Cook stopped paying rent in October but remained in possession of the premises, owing a total of $2,700 in back rent. White said Cook had also broken the terms of the rental agreement in a variety of ways aside from paying rent, including allowing a guest who the landlord had taken out a trespass notice against to stay on the property, spitting on other tenants doors, verbally threatening other tenants, tampering with security cameras, and painting walls without permission among other things.
White said Cook had also broken into three other rooms within the building that were locked and vacant, taking over those dorm rooms as his own. White said Cook was also complicit in allowing a suspect in the September burglary of JB Liquor to enter the building and bring alleged stolen property on the premises.
Judge Bueltel stated in his order and judgement that he found Cook to be in violation of Owatonna’s Disorderly Use ordinance and that his actions on the premises “seriously endangered the safety of others” and “significantly damaged property on the premises” as well as creating a public nuisance.
Cook is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6.
Cook has several previous felony convictions in Steele County dating back to 2014 that include assault, drugs possession and domestic assault. He also has a 2019 felony conviction for domestic assault in Waseca County.
Cook was previously arrested in 2020 by agents with the South Central Drug Task Force for allegedly selling MDMA, cocaine and fentanyl. In that case, Cook is facing four different felony drug charges the include sale and possession. A jury trial in this case is scheduled for Sept. 13.