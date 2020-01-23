OWATONNA — Aside from pizza and some sandwiches there aren’t many options in Owatonna when it comes to having food delivered to your home or work.
Well, that is all about to change.
DoorDash, the company that uses contracted drivers — or “Dashers,” as they are called — to deliver your favorite food from your favorite restaurant to wherever you may be, officially went live in Owatonna this week. While there are still some kinks that need to be ironed out as Dashers, customers, and businesses alike find their footing, the overall reception of this service has been welcomed with open arms by the public.
“We used it last night and ordered Starbucks. We had our order in 20 minutes,” said Hilary Helgeson of Owatonna. “We have used it prior in different and bigger cities and we enjoy it.”
The premise of DoorDash is quite simple and could be compared to the set of popular taxi businesses such as Uber or Lyft. Through the app, customers can peruse through the menus of available restaurants in the area and place their order. All the purchasing is done though the app, including a tip for the Dasher, and a real-time tracker gives update to the progress of the order. Once a Dasher has accepted the order, a name and number is provided to help keep the buyer in contact with their meal.
Chris Lopez is one of the handful of Dashers in Owatonna, though prior he worked for DoorDash while living in Florida for about a year. He stated that when he relocated to the city, he received a text that DoorDash was seeking drivers in the area and he applied immediately.
“The money in Florida was alright. We’ll have to see how it goes here,” Lopez said. “I don’t expect there to be many drivers available around here, so we’re all still kind of exploring to see if it’s worth it.”
The shortage of Dashers in the recently established Owatonna presence has proven to be one of the obstacles this week, as well as restaurants becoming familiar with the new service. Samantha Miller of Owatonna said that she tried ordering from Pupuseria La Paz via DoorDash on Thursday, only to have her lunch never arrive.
“I contacted [the restaurant] and they told me that they didn’t know anything about it, but that my order was sitting there ready with no one picking it up,” Miller explained, stating that she had a friend who experienced the same confusion with Plaza Morena.
“It has worked for others over the last 24 hours, so I’m hopeful they just weren’t prepared for the attention it would get and how many people would utilize it and they just don’t have the correct amount of Dashers needed.”
Lopez stated that if someone is to experience a long wait time with DoorDash, he strongly encourages that they call their Dasher or the restaurant before making a formal complaint on the app.
“Things happen,” he said. “Sometimes we have multiple orders that can cause a delay, or a restaurant could be really busy with people eating in and waiting.”
In Miller’s case, her order was never assigned a driver, but a DoorDash spokesperson told the People’s Press that it is still a work in progress.
“We offer to act as a courier service for customers to restaurants in their neighborhood,” the spokesperson explained. “Should a restaurant not want to be included in this service, we will remove them from our listings immediately upon being notified and work closely with the owners for their business needs.”
The spokesperson added that customers are issued full refunds when an order is not fulfilled for any reason.
Some restaurants in town reported that they were unaware that they were on the DoorDash app, but Old Town Bagels encouraged their customers to “watch out for it” as it will be coming. In the meantime, however, the encouraged people not to order from them through the app as they try to get everything set up and running smoothly.
“Because it is new to us, remember it takes time to work out the kinks. Ordering at a busy time will delay the order as well because they are likely getting a feel for how much the community will utilize it,” Helgeson said, encouraging others to have patience with the new service. “Remember to be kind.”
Some people and businesses, though, are still holding on to their reservations in regards to the new service.
“Unfortunately if the customers can’t make it to pick up their food that DoorDash isn’t picking up the businesses are now covering the cost of the meals,” said Julie Schultz from Costa’s Candies, who also experienced failure to deliver from DoorDash on Thursday. “This is not good for our local small businesses — a scam situation going on right now.”
The DoorDash app is available for iOS and Andriod users. DoorDash declined to comment how many drivers there are in Owatonna at this time. Those interesting in applying to be a Dasher can do so by visiting www.doordash.com/dasher/driving-opportunities/owatonna-mn/food-delivery-driver/. DoorDash typically delivers within a 4.5-mile radius around any restaurant, though that may vary from driver to driver.