OWATONNA — As 2019 draws to a close, the United Way of Steele County is only looking forward.
The local United Way funds 27 local programs that revolve around strengthening families, assisting community members to meet their basic needs, increasing access to healthcare, empowering seniors to live independent lives, and providing the youth with tools necessary to succeed.
“United Way is able to sustain a safety net of direct services in our community and respond to crisis as well as prepare our children for the future and help seniors to age in place because of the generosity of our community,” said President Kim Schaufenbuel in a press release Monday. “Citizens and local businesses are heroes to the children, moms and dads, grandparents, and workers of Steele County aided through United Way programs.”
The funding for these essential programs throughout Steele County comes from the United Way annual campaign. As the end of the year is approaching, Schaufenbuel reports that the organization is 86% of the way to its $800,000 goal, equaling $693,178 donated by community members and local businesses to provide for these services in 2020.
“When I went back and looked at the past press releases at this time of the year, we have been at a wide variety of places,” Schaufenbuel laughed. “Last year we were only at about 75%, but I think we had gotten a lot of things turned in quickly after so we were probably at about 80%.”
Feeling comfortable with the number the funds have reached so far, noting that they are always incredibly grateful for the generosity of the community, Schaufenbuel admitted that she always gets a bit anxious during the month of December.
“We kind of try to sit tight, but we also reach out to our friends and people we would expect to hear from because they might have been loyal for a number of years,” she stated. “I end up imagining checks that are already written and sitting out on a desk or kitchen table, just waiting to be mailed.”
In 2018, 40% of Steele County residents seeking services needed help with basic needs. Breaking down the numbers further, 4,110 individuals needed food and clothing, 284 people experienced housing insecurity, and 945 residents received help or advocacy for domestic violence or child abuse. An additional 2,669 children received safety and success services and over 1,789 senior citizens received meals or help needed to stay at home. All of these needs were met through programs that are funded by the United Way annual campaign.
“To clarify, this money goes to the 27 local programs that are listed in our agency brochure,” Schaufenbuel said. “They are different from our other programs such as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that has funding coming from elsewhere. The annual campaign is specifically for those programs that are within our 17-partner agencies.”
Agencies with programs being funded in 2020 include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN, Blooming Prairie Youth Club, Cedar Valley Services, Children’s Remedial Fund, Crisis Resource Center, Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, Free Clinic of Steele County, Healthy Seniors, Let’s Smile, SEMCAC, South Central Human Relations Center, Southern MN Regional Legal Services, Steele County Food Shelf, Steele County Clothesline, Steele County Transitional Housing and Workforce Development, Inc.
Additionally, special programming partners include the Tiger Club of the Medford School District for after-school care scholarships, the Clothesline Boots to Work program, the Incent to Save program, and preschool transportation.
“I feel it’s important for people to know that 99% of the locally raised funds stay here in the Steele County community,” Schaufenbuel said.
To make a contribution to the United Way of Steele County annual campaign, visit UnitedWaySteeleCounty.org, mail a check or pledge to United Way, 1850 Austin Rd. Ste. 103., Owatonna, MN 55060, or text UWSC to 40403.