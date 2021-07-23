It has been a month since the Steele County Board of Commissioners realized it was on its own when it came to the jail's future, and the conversation on what direction to take is still in its early stages.
Following a work session at the Steele County Detention Center earlier this month, where jail staff and the Steele County sheriff explained what their correctional needs could be for the next 25 years, the only decision that has been made so far has been to take a critical look at all options available.
“When it comes to looking at options, to me everything is on the table and we have to revisit everything,” said Commissioner James Brady during the work session. “When the jail was first built things were different and the state seemed to lock up everyone for everything.”
Adding that times — and more specifically costs — have changed, Brady went on to say that the judicial system seems to be putting more of a focus on supervised probation and rehabilitation rather than incarceration.
Commissioners discussed the Detention Center’s staffing shortage and available space, of which there is plenty, and potential options for how to make the most of the facility. The discussion aligns with the space study the county had done this year in an effort to ensure all the buildings are being used efficiently.
Jail Administrator Anthony Buttera was asked to present potential cost savings at the Detention Center, but commissioners said that they’re not advocating for eliminating staff positions.
One of the most popular options that has been discussed has been to relocate the Sheriff’s Office to the Detention Center — specifically in the minimum security pod that currently sits empty. This would turn the facility into a two-pod operation, which Buttera said is feasible.
“Going forward that would mean we would be operating the same but just with less inmates,” Buttera said. The Detention Center currently has a rated capacity of 154 beds and can house both male and females. Inmates housed in Steele County are pre-sentenced and sentenced detainees and detainees from other counties, state and federal organizations.
The minimum pod was closed in June due to severe staffing shortages at the Detention Center.
One thing that seems to be specifically unique for this area of the state is that Steele County has the ability to house females, with Buttera saying the Steele County facility is predominant where counties in the region send their female detainees, particularly Rice and Waseca. If the Detention Center were to move permanently to a two-pod operation system, that could mean other counties would have to find a new option for female detainees both local and from other areas.
“That would obviously involve some work to try to find a partner,” Buttera said, adding that it is tricky to find a place to house females as the percentage of female inmates is much lower than males, therefore fewer jails are built to accommodate them. “I don’t doubt that we would be able to find someone, but only time will tell.”
According to Buttera, in order to house a females it requires a lot of space that is usually dedicated to a low number of inmates. Because of that, he said it is often more manageable to send female inmates out to other facilities — even if the local jail can accommodate them.
“Keeping them separate is a safety thing and most local jurisdictions around here operate that way,” Buttera said. “They could house them, but they opt not to because they can better utilize that space for males.”
One of the tasks the commissioners gave Buttera during the work session was to have him figure the different cost options in terms of transporting females to a different jurisdiction.
Another option that was converting the Detention Center to a 72-hour hold, which Buttera said would change the classification of the jail. This also means they would have to pay to send inmates to another facility if they are haven't been sentenced or in jail pre-trial and surpass the 72-hour limit.
Currently, the Detention Center can house sentenced individuals for up to a year and can house unsentenced or pre-trial individuals until they case is resolved.
While the options are still up in the air and a lot is left to be discovered about various costs any change will entail, Buttera said the priority remains to ensure that everyone in Steele County is safe. Though Buttera said the increase in the use of treatment courts and facilities continues to be a nationwide trend that results in lower jail populations, the need for a secure county jail remains.
“My personal feeling is that I think it’s a healthy approach to identify people who have substance abuse problems, address those issues and keep them out of jail,” Buttera said. “Helping people is the goal — that is why we are here.”
“But we are also here to detain dangerous people and keep them from society and from harming others,” Buttera said. “It’s a dual role kind of environment, but we need to be able to help people when we can, to put people out better than when they came in and keep everyone safe.”