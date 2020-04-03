The Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and Blues Festival organizers announced this week that they're skipping the 2020 event, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s stay-at-home executive order and closure of schools, restaurants and other locations into May.
On Wednesday, the Knights of Columbus Council 945 announced that the event, originally scheduled for the last weekend in May, will be postponed until 2021. The state championship barbecue contest – as proclaimed by then Gov. Mark Dayton in 2011 – is held on the Steele County Fairgrounds and features vendors, competitions for all ages, an antique tractor parade and show, family bike rides, an annual 5k, and live blues music. The annual event began in 2008.
“We could not find a way to present Smokin’ in Steele 2020 that ensures the safety of the public, our sponsors, volunteers, and participants,” said John Hammer, the entertainment director for the festival and member of the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame. “We firmly believe in our principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. We proudly produce Smokin’ in Steele in the spirit of giving back to our community in order to help make it a better place to live for all.
“We feel that, although it is a heartbreaking choice, it is the only responsible and right thing to do four our community as well as Smokin’ in Steele,” he said.
Organizers, on the Smokin’ in Steele website, say that current COVID-19 projections would have put the event at or near the peak of the outbreak for Minnesota.
In the 17-years of the festival’s history, the Knights of Columbus have picked a variety of groups to donate thousands of dollars raised. The main beneficiary for the 2020 event was the Steele County Special Olympics.
Organizers promise a “happy return” for the festival in 2021.