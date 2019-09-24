MEDFORD — It has been nearly a month since the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed that the invasive beetle known as emerald ash borer, or EAB, has been found in Medford, putting all of Steele County on an emergency quarantine.
“This is forever,” explained Deb Arlt with the University of Minnesota Extension Office as she discussed the conditions of the quarantine with the Medford City Council on Monday night.
The county-wide quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash material in hopes that the quarantine will prevent the EAB from spreading to new areas.
According to the most recent tree inventory conducted in 2010, about 15% of the trees in Medford are ash, totaling roughly 500 trees. The larvae of the emerald ash borers wreak havoc on green, white, and black ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk known as the phloem. Arlt stated that this process causes the trees to become incredibly dry and brittle, which in turn can make them dangerous to take down.
“There’s a lot of things that you guys are going to have to do now,” Arlt said to the council as they discussed the city’s next course of action. “First you’re going to have to find a location that’s going to be designated as a tree disposal site because you want these trees in one location. As the trees start dying, you’re going to need to have a spot where they can be disposed of.”
While the quarantine is county-wide, there was concern shared in the council room about spreading the invasive insect outside of Medford city limits to areas of Steele County where the infestation has not yet been confirmed.
“My concern with outside the city is as far as we know Owatonna doesn’t have it yet,” said Ty Svenby with Lumberjack Landscaping and Tree LLC, who was the individual who first discovered the Medford infestation and contacted the MDA. “Owatonna is going to have a real issue when they do get it and they’re trying to get stuff set in place, too. [EAB] did make a jump. The closest spot is quite a ways east of here, so I think it’s important that we find a way to handle this somewhat local.”
Dodge County and Olmsted County are both among the 20 counties that are under a full or partial quarantine due to EAB. Rice County, which is only a few miles north of Medford, has no known infestation at this time.
“Once you hit about seven years, the death curve as the call it goes up really fast,” Arlt said, stating that the current infestation is roughly four years along.
“The bugs explode. Their population just gets out of control,” said Svenby, who has a background in forestry. “We’re pretty close to that tipping point. There’s just really no stopping them.”
Arlt informed the council that typically when 30% or less of an ash tree is infected that treatment of the tree is still an option. She suggested a mapping process of marking the trees including which ones are already infested so that they could identify which trees may be treatable and which trees need to be removed.
There are four types of EAB treatment options: soil injection, trunk injection, bark spray, and canopy spray — all types of insecticides. With trunk injection being the most common treatment, targeting the larvae tunneling in the tree and stopping the most destructive phase of the insect, Arlt said that the price is about $10-$20 per diameter inch.
“You have to continue treatment every two years,” Arlt added. “Let’s say you hit seven years and you’ve gotten to the point where all the trees in town are gone. You’re not going to have the pressure on your tree for infestation, so then you may not have to treat it anymore.”
Svenby stated that when it comes to removal of the trees, he has personally removed trees through his company at prices ranges from $20 to $4,000, though he stated that he knows of other circumstances where the removal of the tree is even higher depending on location, size, and if it is near things like powerlines.
Both Svenby and Arlt asserted the importance of only removing a tree that is believed to be infested with EAB when the insect is no longer active, such as after the first frost. If trees are removed before they are dormant, they stated that this would simply be giving the beetle a free ride to invest another area.
“People need to understand that if they don’t treat their trees, they will die,” Arlt said. “Something has to be done right away.”
This poses a serious issue for the City of Medford, which is responsible for any ash trees on public property such as parks, as Mayor Lois Nelson noted that the small town has a small budget. On top of that, the city is currently discussing a potential hookup to the Faribault Waste Water Treatment Plant or upgrading their own plant, both of which are costly options but a decision needs to be made in the near future to support the city’s infrastructure.
Arlt stated that there has been some success in “slowing down” the rate of infestation in cities that have randomly selected 20% of their ash trees to treat each year. She reiterated, however, that this would only contain and slow the problem and would not be a permanent solution.
Council member Matt Dempsey stated that the council needs to identify and designate a compost site within city limits as quickly as possible. He added that he has been trying to develop a local compost site in Medford since first joining the city council and that perhaps one of the many gravel sites around the city could be turned into one.
As the autumn leaves begin to fall, Arlt and Svenby encourage homeowners with ash trees to look for woodpecker damage, noting that those are the ones that are infested as the birds go after the larvae under the bark. They stated that those are the trees that will need to be treated or removed.
Residents of Medford and Steele County are invited to an open hour on Tuesday, Oct. 1, regarding the discovery of emerald ash borer in the county. The open house will be held in the board room at the Steele County Administration Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those attending the open house will have an opportunity to learn more about EAB and local options to deal with the insect and hear how residents can limit the spread of the bud. Experts will be available to answer questions.
Comments can be made at the open house or by contacting Kimberly Thielen Cremers with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture via email at kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us.
The public also has an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Steele County to the state formal quarantine. The MDA will take comments on the proposed formal quarantine through Oct. 25 and proposes to adopt the quarantine on Nov. 1. The quarantine limits the movement of ash trees and limbs and all hardwood firewood out of the county. The proposed quarantine language can be found at mda.state.mn.us/eab.
People are encouraged to report any potential infestation or send in pictures of their own ash trees if they believe they may be damaged to arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us.