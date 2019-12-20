NEW RICHLAND — The board of the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools signed off on a total property tax levy of just under $1.7 million for the coming year at its Dec. 16 meeting.
This new figure represents a roughly 34% increase over last year’s, primarily due to a voter-approved building bond for renovations throughout the district.
Passed in April, the roughly $9 million in updates will include a secure entrance at the elementary, a shop expansion and family and consumer science updates at the high school — including the addition of an industrial kitchen — and improvements to its three science labs. The 20-year bond accounted for much of this year’s growth, while an 18% — or $13,765 — increase in the community service fund played a minor role.
According to business manager Karla Christopherson, this smaller bump was caused by two new levies added because of after-school and youth enrichment programs.
Meanwhile, the levy amount going toward the district’s general fund dropped by over 4% to $894,800 — compared with $707,940 for debt service. Christopherson noted that this decrease was caused primarily by new legislation at the state level, which increased Minnesota’s share of operating referendum equalization.
She added that a heightened “Ag2School” credit will also help agricultural landowners paying taxes on the school’s recently-approved building bond. A new law passed in May pledges to increase state subsidies for farmers paying off school building bonds from 40% to 70% by 2023. This coming year, the credit will be at 50%.
According to a presentation by the district, just under two-thirds of its net tax capacity is agricultural land, and Christopherson says the change will have a significant impact on what residents end up paying for district-wide renovations.
“Everybody’s property taxes are less than they were when they voted,” she noted, adding that the district also ended up getting a lower interest rate than anticipated on the bond.
Overall, NRHEG’s property tax levy has been decreasing over the past few years, going down from $1.41 million in 2015 to $1.26 million before this year’s increase.
As of November, this year’s projected revenues are $10.9 million and expenditures are just over $11 million — meaning an estimated $110,000 deficit. The current year’s budget has decreased slightly from its predecessor, with general fund expenditures dropping by 2.84% and revenues dropping by just over 4%.
According to an update last month from Superintendent Dale Carlson, the district-wide renovations are set to begin this spring and be majority completed over the summer of 2020.