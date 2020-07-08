After a wildly successful inaugural year, the selfie challenge in Medford is back for round two.
“We thought that this is something that we could still do this year that is still following all the COVID-19 social distancing rules,” said Erin Sammon, president of the Medford Civic Club, which organizers the challenge. “This will help keep people out, active and give them something to do when there really isn’t a whole lot going on.”
Families and individuals are encouraged to explore Medford throughout the month of July with a selfie scavenger hunt, locating nine spots within the Medford city limits to take a photo that matches the exact locations provided by the Civic Club. After posting the selfies on the Facebook event page, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #exploremedfordmn, the name of the poster will be entered into a random drawing for three different prizes.
“We’ll be doing them at random with three different sets of winners,” Sammon said. “It’s completely random and everyone has a fair chance to win, it’s not time sensitive either so you don’t have to be the first to post or get the most votes to win.”
Sammon said that the Civic Club has put together three different prize packages that all have a family theme, stating that they want to make sure they are appealing to everybody. The package themes are Water Fun., Grilling Out, and Family Game Night. Sammon said each package is worth an estimated $100.
“We want to appeal to everyone and make sure that people know it’s not just for kids,” Sammon said. “You can have multiple people in the photo, the entire family, whatever you want — just make sure that we can verify that you are in the right location.”
The locations are posted on the Medford Civic Club event page on Facebook, Explore Medford Selfie Contest 2020 at bit.ly/3f2VM69. Winners will be tagged on the event page and prizes must be claimed within two days. All nine selfies must be submitted by July 31 to be eligible to win.