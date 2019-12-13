OWATONNA — A silent auction bid at last year’s Music Boosters of Owatonna benefit concert has turned into a potentially annual tradition, starting with a performance by the high school jazz band at Torey’s Restaurant this Sunday.
“My wife and I attended the boosters’ concert last January, and one of the auction items for sale was an hour with the high school jazz band,” explained Todd Egbert, a district resident and employee at Federated Insurance. “I said, ‘We’ve got to bid on this. Our daughter’s part of the band.’”
When he and wife Joanna found out that they’d won, he said the easy part was over. Then came the more difficult task of figuring out what to do with their show. Egbert said the couple began meeting with band director Peter Guenther and eventually the idea of what to use the time for morphed into a two-hour long benefit called the ‘“Holijazzle” in the upstairs of Torey’s.
Proceeds from the show, which will be ticketed and open to the public, will benefit Rachel’s Light, a transitional home for women and children that opened in September near Meriden. Egbert said he landed on the organization because it’s fairly new and could use the support.
“This is hopefully the first of many ‘Holijazzle’ performances to come,” he added, noting that he and Guenther would like to turn the show into an annual event, possibly benefiting a different charity each year.
“I thought Todd’s idea was great,” said Guenther, of his initial reaction. “I thought, ‘Let’s use this as a teaching moment … let’s teach the students that Christmas is a season of giving.’ We’re giving of our time and talent, and the people around us are giving of their donations.”
He also agreed that it could turn into a yearly event, adding that the initial silent auction prize was always a holiday-themed concert in the fall.
This time around, Guenther said the group will be playing jazz arrangements of seasonal favorites, traditional carol renditions and maybe even a sing-along. He also asked Superintendent Jeff Elstad and local doctor Tim Van Gelder to come on board as vocalists.
“Jeff will be the first one to tell you that singing in front of a jazz ensemble has always been on his bucket list,” the director noted, adding that Elstad has performed with the band before.
For senior Ethan Sellers, doing a show with the superintendent has been a unique opportunity to get to know the district leader on another level. “You typically hear about people like that, but don’t get to meet them. Now it’s nice to stop and talk to him when I see him in the halls,” the bassist explained.
Like Guenther, Sellers said his initial reaction to the idea of a benefit show was excitement. He noted that Torey’s will be a new venue for the band, and that every community performance is an opportunity for the group to grow its audience. Because the students only meet once a week to practice, the bassist added that it can sometimes fly under the radar for others in the school and community at large.
“We’re getting more well-known,” he added. “It’s always fun to get more opportunities to perform.”
After previous silent auctions, Sellers noted that the hour-long performances often fell through due to scheduling conflicts. On Friday — two days out from the Torey’s event — he said he’s excited that this time around, the show will go on.
“Things like this are important, and Mr. Guenther does such an amazing job with how he helps students grow — not just in terms of music, but in terms of character,” said Sellers. “I’ve changed so vastly in the four years I’ve been [in band].”
Going forward, Egbert said the original planning group will likely reconvene sometime in the middle of next year to discuss a second-annual show and pick a charity to support. Guenther said that, to keep the number of performances manageable for students, this new benefit show will likely take the place of the silent auction item at the boosters’ concert.
“Almost my entire trombone section is also in the Carolers. The cross-over is too high,” he explained. “The truth is, these kids are really busy. We hear about ‘all those darn teens,’ but I can tell you those teens are pretty amazing people with amazing gifts to share.”
In addition to hearing Owatonna students perform, this weekend’s attendees will be able to graze on appetizers from Torey’s and get a drink from the cash bar. Tickets to the show are $15 in advance and can be purchased at Kottke Jewelers, Owatonna Shoe or online at www.owatonnabands.org/holijazzle. Admission will also be available for $20 at the door, with all sales going to benefit Rachel’s Light.
The performance will take place this Sunday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Torey’s, 208 Cedar Ave. N. Although the restaurant is typically closed on Sundays, the second floor will be open specifically for the event.