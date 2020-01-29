OWATONNA — A Level 3 sex offender who is scheduled to be released form incarceration next week is set to relocate to Owatonna, according to information distributed by the Owatonna Police Department on Tuesday.
Nathan Mark Prusinski, 33, is slated to move into the vicinity of the 200 block of East Rose Street in Owatonna upon his release on Wednesday, Feb. 5, police say.
Prusinski, whose last known address was in Austin, was convicted of physically assaulting and holding an adult female against her will. According to police, Prusinski used threats and weapons to gain compliance. Prusinski was also convicted for engaging in sexual contact with a female teen, with contact including sexual touching, and using force to gain compliance. Both victims were known to Prusinski.
The investigation agency on this case was the Chaska Police Department.
Under Minnesota law, the Owatonna Police Department is authorized to release a notification of an offender’s release if it believes releasing the information will enhance public safety. The notification is not intended to increase fear. Prusinski will be monitored by law enforcement.
Prusinski is described as a American Indian or Alaskan Native man, 5-foot-9-inches in height, weighing 182 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion and medium build.
The OPD reminds residents Prusinski has served his court-mandated sentence and is currently not wanted by law enforcement. The notification is not to be used to threaten, harass, or intimidate the individual. Those found doing so could be subject to criminal charges.
“Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person in unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime,” the police notification says. “Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.”
The Owatonna Police Department will conduct a brief notification meeting about Prusinski's release at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Law Enforcement Center, 204 E. Pearl St. in Owatonna. Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be available at that time to answer questions or address concerns.