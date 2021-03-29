Local students are solving real world problems using their STEM skills in an effort to create a more comfortable environment for one Minnesota Zoo resident.
Two Owatonna Middle School students, Heather Walker and Phoenix Storm, were recently recognized during the annual Minnesota Zoo’s ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge. The challenge encourages students to create solutions for zoo-based problems using their creativity, math, science and engineering knowledge. This year’s challenge involved developing ideas to provide more enrichment for Min, a red panda living in the zoo’s Tropics Trail. The goal was to create a device to keep Min busy and entertained while supporting her natural behaviors.
“(The students) come up with everything on their own,” said Ray Heinz, Middle School science teacher. “Basically their only direction from the zoo is how to present their solution, and then what the goals are and the constraints.”
Heinz has integrated the design challenge into his animal behavior class for the last couple of years, using it as the elective’s final project. The vast majority of his students love the project and suggest he continue using the project in his curriculum. Students get about a month to work on their project, with many excited to show off their hard work and unique projects. Top projects are then sent to the zoo to compete in the statewide challenge.
Local students bring home the award
Even though 27 Minnesota schools competed this year, two Owatonna students secured top awards. Winners were awarded family memberships to the zoo, day passes and certificates, according to Heinz.
“It's pretty cool for them because I think it feels so much more real than just like, ‘hey, you got a school prize.’ It's like, you're getting this from the zoo, which is really cool,” Heinz said.
Heather Walker received first place for Enrichment Design with her Break-in Box and Cooling Box projects. The Cooling Box is intended to allow Min to cool off while in the Tropics Trail. The box is to be filled with snow or shaved ice and contains buried toys to motivate Min to interact with the ice and get active. The Break-in Box was designed to hide treats, and Min must solve puzzles in order to reach the tasty incentives.
Owatonna student Phoenix Storm placed third in the Enrichment Design category with his Wood Treat Box and Grape Vine Ice Ball. Storm’s Grape Vine Ice Ball device includes frozen grapes, Min’s favorite treat, inside a ball of grape vines to get Min to move around her enclosure. Storm’s other project, Wood Treat Box consists of a chunk of wood capable of being hung, with slots to hide treats.
Walker and Storm were among the top students selected by the zoo to present their well-researched design virtually to a panel of zoo staff, engineers and other STEM professionals. Typically these students spend the day at the zoo and give their presentation on site, however this year the program was run virtually to allow students, regardless of learning model, to compete.
While the zoo shared some information about Min’s interest and fact sheets with the competitors, students were primarily responsible for their own research. Students had to figure out what their design would look like, how zookeepers would use their device and what they expect to see from the red panda behavior-wise. Meanwhile, students had to be cautious and avoid introducing potential safety hazards into Min’s enclosure.
Judges rated students’ research efforts, project innovation and overall plan to implement the device. The top three projects were awarded at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Students were also awarded prizes for categories such as conservation, innovation and teamwork, according to the design challenge website.
Students use skills applicable in real life
During the project, students were able to work through “real-time engineering processes,” Heinz said. Students came up with original designs, but often had to problem solve when issues in their original plan developed. With creativity, students further developed their ideas as they worked through the project’s hiccups.
“It's like one little thing they find in the research can completely derail a plan and so there's lots of communication with their peers and problem solving and kind of recycling through the engineering design process,” Heinz said. “I mean because there's so many variables and there really truly isn't a right answer, I think it's about as close to like real-world engineering that you can really get in a classroom.”
Heinz says he is often impressed by his students' ideas and hard work. He says that although students are nervous to present, they are very excited to have been selected and show off their device and how it can be applied at the zoo.
Under normal circumstances, students would have built 3D versions of their designs to present in-person, however this year the zoo dropped the physical build because they knew some students were working from home, according to Heinz. Additionally students would often work in teams in order to bounce ideas off of each other, but as long as students bounced their ideas off of teachers or parents they were able to participate.
This was a tough year for many students and teachers, but Heinz believes the creative project and its successes have been a highlight for his students.
“It was really rewarding,” Heinz said. “I was so happy for all of their hard work, and all of their focus. All their time really paid off.”