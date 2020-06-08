While children weren’t able to see the Smile Fairy in their classrooms this spring, longtime dental hygienist Holly Jorgensen decided to bring her alter ego on home visits — dropping off oral hygiene tools and activities throughout Owatonna.
As founder and executive director of the nonprofit Let’s Smile, Inc., Jorgensen typically visits classrooms around Steele County, providing both educational presentations and preventive dental care. Due to the ongoing pandemic and need for distance learning this spring, she had to cancel a number of read-alongs and dental clinics in the schools.
After months of not visiting with children, Jorgensen had the idea to film herself reading some of the books she usually brings with her to classrooms, which touch on everything from plaque to children’s first time visiting the dentist. Videographer Zackery Knapton helped get the stories on tape and, starting earlier this month, Jorgensen has shared out four read-alongs through social media.
After families watch any — or all — of the videos, she is encouraging them to message Let’s Smile privately on Facebook and set up a home delivery of toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and more for their child.
“My very first home delivery was on June 1, right after the social distancing guidelines lifted a little bit more,” said Jorgensen. “I had posted the first videos that Sunday night and within an hour I already had a delivery scheduled for that Monday morning.”
Last week, she ended up making 24 stops around Owatonna and, as of Friday, had almost a dozen more scheduled for the coming days. On her rounds, Jorgensen brings a plastic pouch for each child, complete with a number of dental hygiene products and an activity sheet that they can use to track their brushing.
“With the kids being home, their schedules are probably whacked out. We just really want to encourage taking good care of their teeth so they don’t get infections or cavities while they’re home during this time,” said Jorgensen, of her reason for continuing the visits.
Owatonna resident Sarah Peterson said she initially found out about the deliveries from her neighbor, who had been visited by the Smile Fairy early last week. On Thursday morning, Jorgensen came by to see Sarah and her two young sons, Henry and Charlie, with pouches and an activity sheet for each.
In her traditional pink tutu and pink shirt, Jorgensen reviewed some basic advice with the siblings. How many times do you brush your teeth each day? "Two,” they shouted back, smiling. How many minutes do you brush them for? Two. How many times do you visit the dentist in a year? Two.
Henry then rushed to show off his goody bag to the neighbors, who had been visited by Jorgensen a few days prior.
“I found out about the opportunity on the Let’s Smile Facebook page,” said Holly Hull, who lives next door. “It popped up with a video and I said, ‘Girls, do you want to watch the video?’ The rest is history.”
Hull added that her older daughter, Lainey, was disappointed that the Smile Fairy hadn’t been able to make it to her kindergarten class this spring — especially because younger sister Nessa had gotten a visit from Jorgensen earlier in the year at her day care. During these classroom visits, the Smile Fairy reads one of the books that she has now recorded and put online, and also passes out the same tools she’s now bringing door to door.
Jorgensen said this is the first time Let’s Smile has gone mobile to this extent, visiting individual homes instead of classrooms.
“Right now, my plan is to do it for the whole summer until school starts back up again. We have the supplies, because I had them ready for the spring visits,” she said. "They’re just sitting here waiting for people to message me saying, ‘Hey, we watched your videos.’”