Four Owatonna High School students have made their way to the Speech State Tournament that began Friday.
Students Julia Christenson, Megan Copeland, Jackson Hemann, Fardouza Farrah will represent the Huskies in a virtual competition. The state qualifiers have had a unique year while in the extracurricular activity. Even though the pandemic has put a restraint on in-person meets, students have developed closer relationships with their own team members.
“As a team, they've come together a lot more because they didn't have other teams to talk to,” said speech head coach Marcia Anderson. “They were just always just our team, which was a lovely byproduct.”
The team has learned about using technology, including how far away to stand from the camera and the students have adapted well to the virtual change, Anderson said. This year’s virtual state tournament is welcomed by students and coaches because last year’s tournament was canceled.
The team competes virtually from the middle school building in Owatonna which allows every student to have their own classroom where they can join a virtual room using their own computer. Anderson said they also practice virtually so that students can experience performing virtually and are prepared for the real competitions.
Copeland, a senior, has been in speech for four years. Of the 13 speech categories, Copeland will be competing in the extemporaneous reading category. Copeland said she chose the category because she is into reading and did not want to write her own speech, but loves public speaking.
In previous years, Copeland loved to travel, meet students from other schools and make new friends. The team isn’t traveling this year, but Copeland still has a positive mindset about the situation.
“It's OK that we're virtual, at least speech still is happening during a pandemic, and at least we get to be at the school together as a team,” Copeland said. “I think we've really grown a lot closer to each other as a team and we can just really focus on supporting each other.”
Copeland said she is excited to go to state and says she has grown a lot over the last four years. Like Copeland, Hemann also notes that the conditions of the year have allowed the team to grow closer together and build friendships.
Hemann has been in speech since seventh grade and will be competing at state in the drama category. He takes a monologue from a play, cuts it down and memorizes it to perform.
“For my category I do a lot of research about what my character’s issues are,” Hermann said. “My character’s wife has a miscarriage, so I've done a lot of research with it, a lot of planning and how all the emotions and what they are thinking, and then to really just go into that.”
Competitors are in one virtual room together along with a judge. Each student takes their turn and the judge gives out the critiques and the rankings. If students do well enough in their first three rounds, then they can go to finals.
One of the challenges this year, Hemann noted, is finding a happy medium between doing enough and not doing too much given the virtual nature of tournaments. This will be Hemann’s second time making it to state.
Christenson is in her fourth year of speech and has been a captain for two years. She is competing in the humorous interpretations category, a category in which she has performed since the beginning.
Under normal conditions, Christenson would have had a live audience, but now other competitors usually shut off their camera and audio to save on bandwidth. Christenson adds that it can be slightly awkward to not hear anyone laugh, although sometimes she can see the judge laughing.
“So you don't have that live audience to build off of, especially for comedy, but I'm so glad we still get to have a season,” Christenson said.
Even though it's an unfortunate situation, Christenson said there are good sides to performing virtually and working with the camera has even allowed her to get creative in her performance, walking in and out of frame.
Farrah is competing in the discussion category, which she describes as a Socratic seminar, competitive and debate-like. She said it's sometimes hard to read body language in a virtual setting, making it difficult to know when to jump in and say something. Throughout her years in speech, the discussion category has been her go to.
“I'm a really a people person, so I like the idea of talking to people as opposed to talking at people,” Farrah said when explaining her category choice.
This is Farrah’s first time going to state and although she is nervous, she said she is also excited.
In the face of the pandemic, video glitches, audio delays and virtual audiences, the Huskies Speech Team had persevered. The virtual season has very much exceeded expectations and Anderson is impressed by her students.